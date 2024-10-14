9 Chef-Approved Foods To Cook In A Smoker, Beyond Meat

You've bought a brand new smoker, and you can't wait to get smoking. You've picked out the best wood, you've got the best cut of meat, and you've finally gotten your smoker to the perfect temperature. But then it dawns on you: Maybe not everyone in your party wants a nice, juicy brisket or pork shoulder. Maybe they don't want any meat at all. Are you out of luck? Of course not. Just because meats are the most common thing to cook in that big green egg, doesn't mean that you're hamstrung.

Barbecue and smoking maven, Steven Raichlen says there are plenty of other choices out there from produce to pasta and even dessert. We were lucky enough to sit down with the famous chef at the Alisal Ranch during his annual BBQ University and get his top picks for smoking. He was even nice enough to tell us how to do it and why it works. Read on to see what else you can cook in that smoker of yours, just in case you or your guests aren't in the mood for protein.