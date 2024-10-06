We Found The Absolute Best Trader Joe's Nuts To Snack On All Day

If you shop at Trader Joe's, one of your favorite conversation topics is probably ranking the best snacks at TJ's. There's just so much variety — in fact, the grocery store has such a booming snack inventory that we had to specifically dive in and rank Trader Joe's nuts from worst to best. After all, if we don't shop, taste, deliberate, and discuss, how will we all know what peanuts to pass on or what pistachios to grab? After all that tough snacking work — somebody's got to do it — we can report that the TJ's nuts you're going to always want in your pantry are the roasted and salted rosemary Marcona almonds.

These nuts' No. 1 status was undeniable. There's a reason Marcona almonds are a go-to for culinary experts like Ina Garten – they've got this buttery, creamy texture, and when roasted, as these Trader Joe's nuts are, they get a crisp, crunchy exterior to crack into. A bit of silky oil here enhances that bite, and also helps keep the salt and perfect amount of fragrant rosemary on each bite. Compared to some of the nuts lower on our list, these Marcona almonds are ideal bursts of texture and flavor. They're a slight splurge at $5.99 for six ounces, but they've got plenty of fans — like us — who see the value in something you can both snack on and incorporate into any number of dishes.