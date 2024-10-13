The Popular Cocktail Garnish You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Aries start the zodiac calendar off on a fiery note — literally. As the first of the fire signs, it is said that Aries are extra feisty. Knowing that, it's really not surprising that the Aries is known, first and foremost, for being hot-headed and competitive. While they can be lovely people to be around, much of that seems to get overshadowed by their sheer spiciness. For that reason, the cocktail garnish they'd be is a Tajín rim, as it brings the same kind of heat.

Perhaps this is too obvious. But it's also no secret that if Aries were any cocktail on the menu, they'd be a spicy one. Of course, whether it's a super-garnished michelada or a spicy margarita, a Tajín rim takes any spicy drink to the next level. While an added jalapeño slice may seem like a given, a Tajín rim is the ideal way to give a spicy cocktail that extra kick.

So next time you whip up a batch of spicy margs, get out your Tajín, and wet the rims with a lemon wedge. Then dip each glass into a saucer of the spice blend before serving for something a touch spicier than you're used to. Since it's evenly coated around the edge of the glass, this garnish ensures that spice hits your taste buds first.