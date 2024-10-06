The Absolute Best Of Aldi's Fall 2024 Products Is Under $4
Even the most well-intentioned shopper armed with the recommended pair of handwritten grocery lists may fall prey to Aldi's famously hard-to-navigate "Aisle of Shame." Seasonal specials and tempting discounts in this popular Aldi Finds section can thwart focused buyers with unique products and treats. Such is the case with Pumpkin Pie Caramel Clusters by Choceur, which took the top spot in our ranking of Aldi's fall 2024 items. This confection consists of chewy pumpkin-spiced caramel and crunchy graham cracker pieces topped with white chocolate and finished with a sugar-cinnamon dust. If it sounds like magic, that's because it tastes like it is — and the handy resealable package can be yours to take home for no more than $4 via Instacart.
While you can use these sweet bites as snacks to enjoy on their own alongside a homemade pumpkin spice latte, these delicious nuggets of sugary heaven also make great toppers for stacks of pancakes, piles of French toast, and the muffins and cupcakes you plan to take with you to the office. A handful can be pressed into the tops of five-ingredient pumpkin cookies or ultimate fudgy brownies as a finishing touch, or you can mix the caramel pieces with your favorite nuts and seeds to make a seasonal granola that you can easily scoop onto dishes of yogurt or ice cream. What a deal.
How to make your own Pumpkin Pie Caramel Clusters
Should you not have access to an Aldi's near your home, you can order a two-pack of Choceur's Pumpkin Pie Caramel Clusters on Amazon (though they will cost significantly more) — or you can get creative and make a knock-off version for yourself in the comfort of your own kitchen. Indulge your sugar fix by mixing freshly ground pumpkin pie spice with melted caramel, then coat the tops of graham cracker pieces with as much or as little of the sweet mixture as you desire. The best part of making these treats from scratch is that you can amp up the flavor with pumpkin pie spice or ease off the gas depending on your personal palate and preferences for the hallmark tastes that announce autumn.
You may even want to steer your recipe into a hotter lane with a sprinkle of ancho chile or smoked paprika powder. To match Aldi's Pumpkin Pie Caramel Clusters as closely as possible, finish your creations with a drizzle of melted white chocolate — or leave this ingredient out as our reviewer, Sara Klimek, recommended — and then top them with a generous coating of a cinnamon and sugar mixture. You can add your own embellishments with cocoa powder or nibs, swap white chocolate drizzles for swirls of Nutella, and add pieces of caramel popcorn to the batch to make the seasonal snack that suits your wildest fall fantasies.