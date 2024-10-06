The Absolute Best Of Aldi's Fall 2024 Products Is Under $4

Even the most well-intentioned shopper armed with the recommended pair of handwritten grocery lists may fall prey to Aldi's famously hard-to-navigate "Aisle of Shame." Seasonal specials and tempting discounts in this popular Aldi Finds section can thwart focused buyers with unique products and treats. Such is the case with Pumpkin Pie Caramel Clusters by Choceur, which took the top spot in our ranking of Aldi's fall 2024 items. This confection consists of chewy pumpkin-spiced caramel and crunchy graham cracker pieces topped with white chocolate and finished with a sugar-cinnamon dust. If it sounds like magic, that's because it tastes like it is — and the handy resealable package can be yours to take home for no more than $4 via Instacart.

While you can use these sweet bites as snacks to enjoy on their own alongside a homemade pumpkin spice latte, these delicious nuggets of sugary heaven also make great toppers for stacks of pancakes, piles of French toast, and the muffins and cupcakes you plan to take with you to the office. A handful can be pressed into the tops of five-ingredient pumpkin cookies or ultimate fudgy brownies as a finishing touch, or you can mix the caramel pieces with your favorite nuts and seeds to make a seasonal granola that you can easily scoop onto dishes of yogurt or ice cream. What a deal.