The Easy Way To Turn Coffee Creamer Into A Delicious Dessert Topping
Coffee creamer may be an acquired taste for some, but what happens when you apply some outside-of-the-cup thinking? You may just see a milky white product that you pour into your black coffee to sweeten the flavor, but then there are the renegades who add creamer to their guacamole (hi, it's us, we're the problem, it's us). We talked to all-things-coffee expert, Andrea Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab and 2020 U.S. Barista champ, to get her recommendation on an inventive use for coffee creamer.
According to Allen, who was also a 2021 World Barista runner-up, coffee creamer doesn't have to solely be relegated to a cup of joe. Allen suggests that dessert daredevils have a little fun with their coffee creamer by whipping it up. "Get some great air into it to use on top of desserts," she advises. In order to get those classic stiff peaks you want to see out of your favorite fluffy dessert topping, we tried almost every way to make whipped cream and recommend using a hand mixer to get as much air into the coffee creamer as quickly as possible.
Coffee creamer dessert suggestions
When it comes to stocking your fridge with coffee creamer, you may already have your go-to favorite brand. But if you're a non-coffee-creamer drinker experimenting with this dessert topping hack, then we recommend giving International Delight coffee creamer a try. International Delight took the number one spot in our ranking of 15 coffee creamer brands due to its deliciously inventive flavors, including Southern Butter Pecan, White Chocolate Raspberry, and Almond Joy — all of which would be delightful on a semi-sweet or even savory dessert.
There are endless sweet opportunities for adding some whipped coffee creamer topping — it all comes down to a matter of preference. We find that we like a sweet, whipped extra on drier desserts like pies and brownies. Of course, you can always simply zhuzh up your coffee with a whipped coffee creamer top, but c'mon we can do better than that! We recommend trying out your coffee creamer atop some matcha pancakes, or as a way to elevate your Espresso Martini. It's also a great way to add some sweetness to coffee-themed desserts like different coffee cake recipes.