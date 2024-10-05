The Easy Way To Turn Coffee Creamer Into A Delicious Dessert Topping

Coffee creamer may be an acquired taste for some, but what happens when you apply some outside-of-the-cup thinking? You may just see a milky white product that you pour into your black coffee to sweeten the flavor, but then there are the renegades who add creamer to their guacamole (hi, it's us, we're the problem, it's us). We talked to all-things-coffee expert, Andrea Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab and 2020 U.S. Barista champ, to get her recommendation on an inventive use for coffee creamer.

According to Allen, who was also a 2021 World Barista runner-up, coffee creamer doesn't have to solely be relegated to a cup of joe. Allen suggests that dessert daredevils have a little fun with their coffee creamer by whipping it up. "Get some great air into it to use on top of desserts," she advises. In order to get those classic stiff peaks you want to see out of your favorite fluffy dessert topping, we tried almost every way to make whipped cream and recommend using a hand mixer to get as much air into the coffee creamer as quickly as possible.