Coffee Creamer Is The Unexpected Ingredient To Try In Guacamole
Sour cream has been a greatly contested guacamole ingredient, providing more creaminess, tanginess, and a more vibrant color. The ingredient we'll be discussing here, however, has the makings to be even more controversial: coffee creamer. Obviously, we're not talking about any of the cookie-flavored, chocolate mocha, or seasonal pumpkin spice creamers — unless you think you're on to something, then by all means, turn that pumpkin seed topping into full-fledged, fall-inspired guacamole. But, what we're talking about is your standard plain and creamy coffee creamer.
Poured into a bowl of freshly halved and cut avocados along with any of your other go-to guacamole ingredients, you only need about 2 tablespoons of coffee creamer to enhance your guacamole's texture and flavor. As you mash and stir, feel free to add more or less to achieve your desired guacamole texture. More coffee creamer will, obviously, create a thinner consistency. However, sticking to a ratio of 1 to 2 tablespoons per every 3 avocados, you'll actually achieve a slightly denser and creamer guacamole texture than you would without it.
No guacamole shame around here
Much like how people add sour cream or yogurt to their guacamole recipes, the coffee creamer will double act as a preservative, which means you can make bigger batches with confidence, and enjoy more of your green dip the next day. Although it might be unexpected, with so many pros, coffee creamer shouldn't be controversial at all.
Here at Tasting Table, we support authentic recipes that stick to the basics, as well as those that feature unexpected ingredients and toppings. For example, Michelle McGlinn's crave-worthy guacamole recipe is about as basic as it gets, calling for just eight ingredients: mashed avocados, onion, tomato, garlic, lime, pepper or paprika, and cilantro. Still, other methods are more surprising. Rick Bayless, for example, likes to focus on seasonal add-ins — reaching for everything from summer fruits and vegetables to smoked fish and nuts. Toppings like toasted pumpkin seeds and pomegranate can easily be sprinkled on top of any recipe, too, to bring an unexpected flavor and texture.
Be it milk or coffee creamer, yogurt, or sour cream — unless you're lactose intolerant or vegan — save the guacamole hate and enjoy your guacamole for longer. There's also no reason why you can't try it with your favorite, plain-flavored, dairy-free alternatives either.