Much like how people add sour cream or yogurt to their guacamole recipes, the coffee creamer will double act as a preservative, which means you can make bigger batches with confidence, and enjoy more of your green dip the next day. Although it might be unexpected, with so many pros, coffee creamer shouldn't be controversial at all.

Here at Tasting Table, we support authentic recipes that stick to the basics, as well as those that feature unexpected ingredients and toppings. For example, Michelle McGlinn's crave-worthy guacamole recipe is about as basic as it gets, calling for just eight ingredients: mashed avocados, onion, tomato, garlic, lime, pepper or paprika, and cilantro. Still, other methods are more surprising. Rick Bayless, for example, likes to focus on seasonal add-ins — reaching for everything from summer fruits and vegetables to smoked fish and nuts. Toppings like toasted pumpkin seeds and pomegranate can easily be sprinkled on top of any recipe, too, to bring an unexpected flavor and texture.

Be it milk or coffee creamer, yogurt, or sour cream — unless you're lactose intolerant or vegan — save the guacamole hate and enjoy your guacamole for longer. There's also no reason why you can't try it with your favorite, plain-flavored, dairy-free alternatives either.