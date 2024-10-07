What Makes Rao's Jarred Bolognese Sauce The Absolute Best Option

Strolling down the pasta aisle of a grocery store can be overwhelming on many levels. Multiple brands are vying for your attention with bright coloring and distinctive packaging, different pasta shapes are on display either through photos, clear windows in boxes, or transparent bags, not to mention the multitude of flours used to make the pasta with wheat or gluten-free options. And you're getting all this before tackling the next decision of what sauce to buy for your pasta selection. Thankfully, one of our favorite brands, Rao's, makes walking down the pasta aisle a breeze with its many wonderful options. In fact, there are 14 Rao's Homemade jarred pasta sauces we've ranked to aid you in your carb quest.

While many of the sauces were delicious, we found Rao's Bolognese to be the clear winner and the absolute best option for a jarred sauce. What really takes Rao's Bolognese from basic to beautiful is the addition of uncured pancetta crumbles, which are small bits of pork belly that are typically cured in salt, along with other spices, lending more depth of flavor to the sauce. Along with "Italian style meatball crumbles", Rao's Bolognese also draws more robust flavors from the added celery and carrots (which most marinara sauces do not include). Rao's also prides itself on being made strictly with Italian tomatoes, making nonnas everywhere proud.