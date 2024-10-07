What Makes Rao's Jarred Bolognese Sauce The Absolute Best Option
Strolling down the pasta aisle of a grocery store can be overwhelming on many levels. Multiple brands are vying for your attention with bright coloring and distinctive packaging, different pasta shapes are on display either through photos, clear windows in boxes, or transparent bags, not to mention the multitude of flours used to make the pasta with wheat or gluten-free options. And you're getting all this before tackling the next decision of what sauce to buy for your pasta selection. Thankfully, one of our favorite brands, Rao's, makes walking down the pasta aisle a breeze with its many wonderful options. In fact, there are 14 Rao's Homemade jarred pasta sauces we've ranked to aid you in your carb quest.
While many of the sauces were delicious, we found Rao's Bolognese to be the clear winner and the absolute best option for a jarred sauce. What really takes Rao's Bolognese from basic to beautiful is the addition of uncured pancetta crumbles, which are small bits of pork belly that are typically cured in salt, along with other spices, lending more depth of flavor to the sauce. Along with "Italian style meatball crumbles", Rao's Bolognese also draws more robust flavors from the added celery and carrots (which most marinara sauces do not include). Rao's also prides itself on being made strictly with Italian tomatoes, making nonnas everywhere proud.
What to make with Rao's Homemade jarred Bolognese
Although making a classic Ragù alla Bolognese at home is always worth the effort, you don't often have hours and hours to make your own richly flavored sauce at home. While we can provide you with plenty of tips for making Bolognese sauce, sometimes you need dinner on the table in a hurry, which is why Rao's jarred Bolognese is a stellar option. The sauce is, of course, perfect for simply coating plain pasta like spaghetti or tagliatelle, topped with shredded Parmesan and freshly torn basil.
In addition to a straightforward pasta dish, you can also use Rao's Bolognese sauce as a shortcut in homemade lasagna or even as a decadent sauce on a meatball sandwich topped with melted provolone cheese. It would make an excellent filler when mixed with fresh herbs and ricotta cheese for giant stuffed shells, or as the sauce when throwing together a simple pasta casserole like baked ziti. The sauce is a fantastic addition to any of our favorite baked pasta recipes for weeknight dinners. If you're feeling creative, use the Bolognese sauce in a sloppy Joe grilled cheese sandwich. With a sauce as tasty and as easy to use as Rao's Homemade jarred Bolognese, the possibilities in the kitchen are endless and delicious.