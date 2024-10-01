The Discontinued Non-Cookie Dessert Crumbl Really Needs To Bring Back
Crumbl, a chain known for its weekly, rotating menu of cookies, has recently begun venturing outside of its signature pink boxes into other, non-cookie treat territory. And while their limited run products have quickly won over the hearts of their fans, there is one non-cookie treat that Crumbl really needs to bring back. Our taste testers tried 16 of Crumbl's non-cookie desserts, and while there were a few that impressed — only one was ranked as the best. From cinnamon squares to molten lava cake, it's hard to imagine anyone turning their gaze from any one of Crumbl's desserts, but if any of them could sway you, it's the Strawberry Shortcake.
Crumbl's Strawberry Shortcake dessert came in its own, individually sized pink box. The dessert consists of two layers of light and airy vanilla shortcake that are sandwiched between two additional layers of even lighter and airier, fresh whipped cream and Crumbl's very own housemade strawberry jam. The finished product is as fresh and fruity as it sounds, with Redditors remembering it for the cake's spongy and moist consistency and the jam's ideal level of strawberry sweetness. Customers have been begging for its return ever since they first tasted it over the summer of 2024.
While the same can't always be said for the rest of Crumbl's non-cookie desserts, there are a few you should keep your eye out for while you await the Strawberry Shortcake's return.
Other impressive desserts from Crumbl that aren't cookies
Say what you want, but it doesn't look like the non-cookie desserts are leaving Crumbl's menu anytime soon. Still, when faced with the equally tempting choice between a pie, cake, or pudding and your go-to Crumbl cookie, it can feel impossible. How are you supposed to know which non-cookie dessert is worth venturing out for? Especially with the added pressure of knowing that the cookie in question might not be there the next week, or even the one after that. Surprisingly, while there have been some inconsistencies between texture, one of our taste testers has found that most of Crumbl's non-cookie desserts not only live up to the hype of the cookies, but take the cake over them. Pun intended.
While the Strawberry Shortcake is our taste tester's absolute favorite, other Crumbl desserts also received high praise. The Trifle Berry Cake Cups, Butter Cake, Molten Lava Cake, and Crumbl Cinnamon Squares are among the top five desserts in their ranking. However, the Lemon Blackberry Cake, Banana Pudding, Pumpkin Squares, and Banana Bread also exceeded expectations. As far as what desserts to avoid, one thing to note is that promotional desserts (such as their recent "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" cake) seem to deliver less than meets the eye — which makes sense, seeing as they're essentially edible advertising. Crumbl's cookie pops and German Chocolate Cake were also ranked amongst the worst, and probably won't be worth the $1 price difference.