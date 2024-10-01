The Discontinued Non-Cookie Dessert Crumbl Really Needs To Bring Back

Crumbl, a chain known for its weekly, rotating menu of cookies, has recently begun venturing outside of its signature pink boxes into other, non-cookie treat territory. And while their limited run products have quickly won over the hearts of their fans, there is one non-cookie treat that Crumbl really needs to bring back. Our taste testers tried 16 of Crumbl's non-cookie desserts, and while there were a few that impressed — only one was ranked as the best. From cinnamon squares to molten lava cake, it's hard to imagine anyone turning their gaze from any one of Crumbl's desserts, but if any of them could sway you, it's the Strawberry Shortcake.

Crumbl's Strawberry Shortcake dessert came in its own, individually sized pink box. The dessert consists of two layers of light and airy vanilla shortcake that are sandwiched between two additional layers of even lighter and airier, fresh whipped cream and Crumbl's very own housemade strawberry jam. The finished product is as fresh and fruity as it sounds, with Redditors remembering it for the cake's spongy and moist consistency and the jam's ideal level of strawberry sweetness. Customers have been begging for its return ever since they first tasted it over the summer of 2024.

While the same can't always be said for the rest of Crumbl's non-cookie desserts, there are a few you should keep your eye out for while you await the Strawberry Shortcake's return.