The German Staple You Should Cook Pork Chops With For Immense Flavor

If you know anything about pork chops, you know they need to be juicy to be good. And even when they are cooked to tender perfection, they often require a few additional ingredients to bump up their flavor. On their own, they have a mild, savory taste, which is why we love adding in elements like ranch seasoning to take them to the next level or honey mustard for some sweet tang. But if you want to increase both your pork chops' juiciness and flavor, cook them with sauerkraut.

In case you're unfamiliar with it, sauerkraut is basically fermented cabbage. Although it may have originally come from Mongolian nomads, it plays a big role in modern-day German cuisine. And in addition to the health benefits associated with sauerkraut (like the fact that it contains probiotics, which are good for your gut), it makes for a great pork chop pairing. Unlike the meat, this fermented ingredient is a potent combination of sour and a little salty, so it creates a nice flavor juxtaposition with your protein. Plus, cooking the pork in the sauerkraut's juices means your chops will soak up all that good moisture.