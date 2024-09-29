How Martha Stewart Makes The Best Use Of A Whole Chicken

If you're Stewart, you'll of course get fresh poultry from a nearby farm. "Don't tell anybody, but I slaughtered 25 roosters on Saturday. I didn't personally, but there's a very nice processor, Hemlock Hills Farms nearby, and they do that," she told The Daily Meal. But if that sounds like a little too much effort, you can likely find high-quality chicken from a local butcher or farmer's market. To follow Stewart's method, you'll want to separate your bird into pieces, then boil it with water, salt, onions, leeks, carrots, and garlic to make stock. Then, you can take your chicken out, slice out chunks of meat, and add them back into the pot right before you serve your soup. This way, you get the most out of your whole bird, since you're deploying it for flavorful stock as well as soup meat.

If you want to use the Instant Pot, however, you can toss your chicken and other ingredients in this device for about 25 minutes to make the stock. And as a bonus, you'll likely have plenty of leftover cooked poultry here, since it won't all go in the pot. Take a page out of Stewart's book and shred or chop it up into a yummy chicken salad, along with any of the extra veggies and herbs from your soup.

