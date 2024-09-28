Make Your Peas Taste Like Crispy, Salty Edamame With A Trip To The Grill
Imagine your perfect day grilling in the backyard. All the usual suspects are there: Burgers, hot dogs, chicken, and maybe even some juicy fruits like pineapple or nectarines. If you do bring veggies into the mix, it's most likely that you'll go for options like corn or zucchini. But as unlikely as they sound, don't overlook peas the next time you break out the barbecue.
We're talking peas in the pod here, which is their ideal form for holding up on the grill. When you expose them to this type of heat, as opposed to boiling or sauteing them, you'll get an extra crispy texture. Sure, you may not be eating the shells, but this method will make for a nice mouthfeel when you extract the veggies inside. And if you've ever had edamame, aka soybeans that are prevalent in Japanese cuisine, you know how tasty it can be to suck on the salty exterior of a pod before munching on its peas. Grilling your veggies here will give you a similar experience but with a different flavor. Because you're using the barbecue, you'll get a smoky, sweet, salty taste, which makes for a perfect snack.
Season your snacks before and after grilling them
If you're ready to throw some peas on the grill, here's what to do: First, you'll want to get a grill pan ready, and make sure that any perforations are small enough that your veggies won't slide through. Then make sure that your peas are young enough that they're still sweet so that they'll be nice and tender on the inside while they get crispy on the outside.
Before you fire up the barbecue, toss your veggies in olive oil and simple seasonings like sea salt and pepper. Then, throw your peas (in their pan) on a hot grill. They only need a couple of minutes on each side, and you can typically pull them off when you see char marks. If yours do take a little longer, however, you'll want to toss them once or twice while they cook. When they're done, feel free to douse them with more flavor. Sprinkle lemon zest, fresh herbs like mint or parsley, or more sea salt on top, or drizzle on a little balsamic vinegar.
These peas will be delicious enough to eat as a snack just the way they are, but feel free to also dip them in sauces like ranch, a cucumber-dill dressing, a whipped feta dip, or hummus. You can also toss them in salads, or serve them as a side for proteins like chicken and fish.