Make Your Peas Taste Like Crispy, Salty Edamame With A Trip To The Grill

If you're ready to throw some peas on the grill, here's what to do: First, you'll want to get a grill pan ready, and make sure that any perforations are small enough that your veggies won't slide through. Then make sure that your peas are young enough that they're still sweet so that they'll be nice and tender on the inside while they get crispy on the outside.

Before you fire up the barbecue, toss your veggies in olive oil and simple seasonings like sea salt and pepper. Then, throw your peas (in their pan) on a hot grill. They only need a couple of minutes on each side, and you can typically pull them off when you see char marks. If yours do take a little longer, however, you'll want to toss them once or twice while they cook. When they're done, feel free to douse them with more flavor. Sprinkle lemon zest, fresh herbs like mint or parsley, or more sea salt on top, or drizzle on a little balsamic vinegar.

These peas will be delicious enough to eat as a snack just the way they are, but feel free to also dip them in sauces like ranch, a cucumber-dill dressing, a whipped feta dip, or hummus. You can also toss them in salads, or serve them as a side for proteins like chicken and fish.