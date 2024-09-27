10 Store-Bought Bratwurst, Ranked

Modern-day sausage could be considered a more sophisticated way to eat leftover scrap meat. What used to be a handy way of preserving odd pieces of muscle meat, organs, and fat has turned into an intentionally tasty way to enjoy various cuts of meat, such as beef, pork, veal, lamb, and venison, with the addition of distinct ethnic seasonings. With more than 20 different types of sausages from all over the world, bratwurst is a top contender among tubular meats. Originating from Germany, the word itself— bratwurst — is German and means sausage, without waste. Among the bratwurst family, there are many regional options that vary in texture, taste, and ingredients.

We decided to put store-bought bratwurst to the test to find those worthy of being called a brat. We compiled a list of 10 brands from five popular grocery stores. The goal was to determine which brand held true to bratwurst standards and of course, which ones tasted so good they make an addition to our grocery list. Most notable for this tasty write-up was the incredibly diverse characteristics among the store brands. Some are made fresh, some are already fully cooked, and some feature additional ingredients like cheese. You might be as surprised as I was to discover which brand ranks No. 1 and which brands left me disappointed.