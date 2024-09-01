The Absolute Best Way To Cook Bratwurst In The Oven

Beer and bratwurst: Is there anything better? Probably not, especially if you ask executive chef Pete Fjosne of Rhein Haus in Seattle. For over a decade, Fjosne and his team have been grinding and stuffing up to 250 pounds of fresh sausages every day, with a focus on Bavarian specialties like bratwurst, Polish kielbasa, summer sausage, and bierwurst.

If you can't make it to Rhein Haus, you can always cook bratwurst at home. Just follow Fjosne's advice for a perfectly-cooked sausage straight from your oven. Before you begin, grab some bratwurst! The sausage traditionally combines beef, pork, and veal, using up any trimmings ("brat" means "without waste" in German) and giving the sausage tons of flavor. If our sausages are raw, remember to poach or braise them so the interior is cooked before you work on a charred crust.

Fjosne always uses the oven when cooking bratwurst at home. "I preheat the oven on broil, set the brats in a cast iron pan and roast until the top of the brat is golden brown," he explains. "[Then I] flip it and broil until golden brown on the other side and serve." Since your brats are already par-cooked before going in the oven, you can focus on that golden-brown exterior and know the inside is cooked to perfection — look for an internal temperature of 155 degrees Fahrenheit.