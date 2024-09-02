Why You Should Cook Bratwurst In A Cast Iron Pan Instead Of Your Grill

As summer starts to fade, so there's only so much time left to make use of the grill. But, while there are plenty of unexpected foods you can cook on a grill, some things are best left in the kitchen. According to Executive Chef Pete Fjosne, bratwurst is one of them.

"I prefer cooking brats on a flattop or in a cast iron pan," the chef told Tasting Table. While bratwurst might seem like the perfect thing to grill, Fjosne knows what he's talking about as the executive chef of Bavarian bier hall Rhein Haus, which has locations in Seattle, Denver, and Leavenworth, Washington. The Rhein Haus sausage program produces 150 to 250 pounds of sausage per day. Fjosne spent time in Germany perfecting his craft, and he's appeared on "Unique Eats," "Top Chef," and "Food Paradise."

"There are two different ways brats are made; the most common ones we see here in America are sold raw," Fjosne explained. "When you cook sausage from raw you are almost always going to have them split and stick to the grill when cooking, and you will also get a lot of grease dripping out that will flare up and char the sausage." However, Fjosne doesn't necessarily eschew grills entirely, just educate yourself on grilling bratwurst and watch out for drips. No cast iron skillet or grill? Try making beer brats in a slow cooker.