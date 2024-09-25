The Frozen Costco Salmon That's Actually One Of The Worst Options
Costco has a limited selection of fresh and frozen seafood, but it should all meet Costco's rigorous quality standards. Somehow, though, a frozen salmon product slipped past the company's scrutiny much to the dismay of some consumers. Described by an outraged Redditor as "dry, fishy, and just off-tasting," Orca Bay frozen keta salmon fillets are one of the worst salmon options you could buy. The oncorhynchus keta is one of five Pacific salmon caught in North America and the most caught salmon of all the species. Yet the commercial salmon fishing industry considers keta salmon to be sub-par to other salmon, which is why it's usually just canned and smoked for European and Asian markets.
Its perceived undesirability might also have to do with what keta salmon (sometimes called silverbrite) is more commonly known as — chum salmon or dog salmon. This brings to mind chopped up fish used for catching larger fish, aka chum, and low-quality food that's fed to dogs. In this case, however, chum is derived from tzum, the indigenous Alaskan people's word for marked, which refers to the salmon's unusual vertical markings. Historically, chum salmon was indeed fed to sled dogs, but it's really called dog salmon because of the animal's ferocious-looking fangs that sprout when the male fish is about to spawn. Unappetizing names aside, what's important is how the zeta salmon tastes when compared to, say, coho, and there's definitely a difference in flavor and texture.
The Costco zeta salmon is best cooked a certain way
We often recommend Costco products to buy and those to avoid, and the Orca Bay keta salmon fillets is definitely one you should pass on. Another Redditor worked as a salmon processor in Alaska and acknowledged that keta salmon was shipped off for plant meal or dog food. The commenter also confessed that they avoid eating keta salmon and preferred wild-caught sockeye, which is also sold frozen at some Costco locations. Unlike its huge and ridiculously pricey relative, king (or chinook) salmon, keta is much lower in fat content, only 4 grams per 112-gram portion compared to king salmon's 15 grams per 113-gram portion. This means it lacks king salmon's rich flavor and luscious texture and can easily dry out if not gently cooked. Although keta salmon isn't as tasty as other salmons, its roe (or ikura) is especially prized for its jewel-tone color, briny flavor, and classic pop-in-the-mouth feel.
If you've unwittingly purchased some keta salmon from Costco, don't fret. With a few additional ingredients, you can still make a good meal by poaching it or baking it in parchment paper, both of which keep it moist. You could also try enrobing the baked keta salmon with a creamy Florentine-style sauce or transforming it into salmon burgers with a sweet pickle relish, which, as it's mixed with many other ingredients may hide the flavor the best.