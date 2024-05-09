The Difference Between Coho And Keta Salmon Is Clear

When it comes to delicious protein options, salmon is always a good call. The fish pairs with a variety of flavors and doesn't require a lot of technical cooking to prepare. As a result, it's easy to choose from an abundance of salmon recipes for any meal. You'll just need to consider several criteria when selecting the fish at the store: how it's cut, as well as the variety.

Shoppers often overlook the nuance of the salmon type. There are seven Pacific species and one Atlantic to choose from, each with a different flavor and appearance. Not all are found in the U.S., but most salmon types do roll out onto American shelves. You may have heard of famous ones like sockeye and king, but there's delicious merit to lesser-known ones like coho and keta, too.

Coho and keta pack in some distinctions, both as live animals and in qualities that translate onto the plate. Coho, with its silver color, is a nomadic variety all across the Pacific. It is low in fat and delicate in its taste, making it one of the most accessible salmon types. Alternatively, keta — which is native to the far north Pacific and Arctic — has historically been best known for its roe, but recently, chefs have been giving its mild flesh greater culinary attention.