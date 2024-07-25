Restaurant-Worthy Baked Salmon At Home Isn't Complete Without This Creamy Sauce

Salmon is a perfectly flakey and delicious fish whose thick, bright pink filets are elegant centerpieces for a special dinner at home. Baking salmon filets is simple, passive, and takes just enough time for you to prepare a restaurant-worthy cream sauce. Florentine sauce is as elegant and flavorful as a salmon filet, making it the perfect pairing.

Despite its Italian reference, Florentine sauce is a staple of French cuisine that dates back centuries. More than just a sauce, Florentine is a general term that alludes to the presence of spinach as a main ingredient in a dish; take, for example, quiche Florentine or the popular Americanized chicken Florentine casserole. Adorning fish with a Florentine spinach cream sauce was one of the first written Florentine recipes. So, using a Florentine cream sauce for baked salmon is a classic French approach.

Like many famous French sauces, Florentine sauce is a simple yet decadent blend of aromatics, butter, spinach, and cream. Tasting Table's recipe for salmon Florentine prepares the cream sauce in the 12 minutes it takes the salmon to bake. Simply saute minced garlic in butter, add baby spinach and seasonings like crushed red pepper and salt, and, when the spinach is wilted, finish with a splash of heavy cream. The dairy richness from the butter and cream, subtle vegetal notes from the spinach, and a spicy aromatic finish are a trifecta of savory flavors to complement the umami-rich salmon.