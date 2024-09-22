It's Time To Start Adding Leftover Pulled Pork To Your Go-To Breakfast

When you think of pulled pork, you likely imagine using it in sandwich recipes, as a filling for quesadillas, or even as a tasty ingredient for mac and cheese. What do all these dishes have in common? They're typically eaten for lunch or dinner, the two meals where we tend to pigeonhole pulled pork. But with just a little creativity, you can break your meat out of this mold and redirect it into your favorite breakfast, with delicious results.

The easiest way to accomplish this is to add your leftover pulled pork into scrambled eggs, and flavor-wise, there are plenty of good reasons to do so. Scrambled eggs can be a bit basic on their own, but when you add in this protein, you get all the flavors associated with it — which can include smokiness if your meat was smoked, sweetness from any brown sugar or molasses involved, or tang from additives like apple cider or red wine vinegar.

The tender pork will mesh well with the creaminess of your eggs, but it will have enough punch of saucy flavor to stand out from other proteins (like sausage or bacon) that you could use. And as a bonus, if you're using your leftovers, you won't need to put in much extra effort to add your meat.