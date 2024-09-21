9 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Roasting Thick Cuts Of Meat

From chuck beef to pork shoulder to leg of lamb, thick cuts of meat can seem a little intimidating if you're not sure how to cook them. Roasting is one of the most popular ways to cook thicker cuts of meat in order to end up with juicy, tender protein. But there are also a handful of mistakes that can be made along the way, from prep to finish, which may result in a less-than-stellar piece of meat. Because of this, I reached out to Douglas Keane, chef at the Michelin-starred Cyrus Restaurant in Geyserville, CA, to learn more about roasting thick cuts of meat. If it's your first time or your 10th time tackling a large chunk of meat, Keane, also a chef at Two Birds/One Stone, a yakitori restaurant, has meaty tips for all cooks, from beginners to experts.

It all begins with the meat itself. Whether you source a pork loin or lamb shoulder, Keane tells us, "Cuts with a bone are ideal for roasting." Bone-in roasts are often easier to handle, remain intact while cooking, and create a better braising broth. "I particularly love working with large cuts like beef striploin and ribeye," Keane confides. If you can't find a thick cut of meat with the bone still in, boneless meat that's been trussed is also an option.