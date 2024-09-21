The Garlic Trick You Need To Try For More Flavorful Pasta Bowls

Whether dosing buttery noodles with finely sliced garlic or adding the allium in diced form to a penne alla vodka, there's usually never a bad way to incorporate those pungent cloves in pasta. When cooked, garlic brings a welcome sweet-yet-nutty flavor to hearty winter fare like short, fat noodles served with nubs of Italian pork sausage as well as spring-inspired pastas adorned with bright green peas and mint leaves. While most of these recipes require lobes be cut or crushed and then tossed into sauces and cooking oils, there's another way to use garlic when cooking pasta that you likely hadn't thought of: rubbing a halved raw clove across the surface of the serving bowl, which subtly enhances flavor and aroma.

The concept itself is straightforward. Simply peel a garlic clove and slice it in two, but don't immediately use it to coat the bowl. We recommend letting it rest for 10 to 15 minutes to allow allicin, garlic's primary compound that's activated once chopped, to fully bloom. After that, spread the clove across whatever vessel you plan on eating out of — bowls, of course, have the advantage when it comes to imparting maximum flavor since they more effectively hug the ingredients than a plate, though material (glass vs. wood vs. plastic) doesn't make a difference. The garlic juice will then seep into whatever you throw into the mix beyond simply dressed noodles.