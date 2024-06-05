The Important Step You're Missing When Peeling Garlic

To add garlic to any sort of dish, you probably peel it, cut it according to the recipe, then throw it in the pan to release its aroma and flavor. There are an array of tricks to peel garlic like a pro – including soaking the cloves overnight to loosen the skin — and a variety of ways to prepare the ingredient, such as chopping, crushing, or dicing the bulbs. However, there's one less-likely trick that you probably don't follow (yet!): Allow your peeled and cut garlic to rest before it goes into the pot or pan with the other ingredients. You might allow cooked meat to rest, but the reasons to give garlic a rest are far different.

When garlic is cut, it releases its treasured enzymes, which then react with oxygen to form beneficial compounds such as allicin. In addition to flavor, allicin is packed with health benefits. It's thought to lower cholesterol and blood pressure, and also reduce inflammation. In fact, some studies have found that it may even help prevent cancer. The caveat is that as soon as the cut garlic hits a hot pan, the heat destroys the enzymes that react to form allicin. This is why it's key to allow the garlic to rest so the allicin compounds can fully develop before cooking. A good rest also allows the garlic to develop stronger flavors.