Add Garlic To Your Pasta Water For More Flavorful Noodles

If you're like us, you're always looking for new ways to consume garlic. The allium is one of the most enriching, versatile ingredients out there, offering pungency in its raw form and buttery richness when cooked, meaning there is no shortage of fabulous incorporations and preparations. One often associates pasta dishes with garlic, but there's an upgrade that can offer your pasta the benefits of garlic in a decidedly atypical way. Next time you're cooking a batch, try adding garlic to your pasta water for more flavorful noodles.

You may choose to do this for any number of reasons. Dry pasta noodles are relatively tasteless, with just a shy suggestion of a yeasty, savory flavor. Fresh pasta may be a little richer, given this preparation often includes eggs whereas the dry version does not. The classic technique of boiling pasta noodles in salt water is an example of why this trick will add a subtle touch of garlic's umami and bite to any bowl of spaghetti or bucatini. Start by peeling a few cloves of garlic and adding them to your water. Once you try out a batch with just a few, peeled, intact cloves, you can begin playing around with more assertive incorporations. For example, adding a garlic clove that's cut in half and lightly mashed may impart a more noticeable flavor.