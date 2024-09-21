Coca-Cola Is The Zingy Upgrade For Homemade BBQ Sauce

Coca-Cola isn't only for sipping straight out of a can. From tenderizing meat to sweetening chicken dishes, the caramel-colored beverage can turn up the flavor in a variety of food and drink recipes. Similarly, Coca-Cola splashed into homemade barbecue sauce isn't an accidental mishap due to overzealous party guests. The intentional move can help you create a better-tasting sauce for your next backyard party, and your sauce will have a zippier finish that will have revelers asking for your culinary secrets.

Consider adding a bit of soda to your next 3-ingredient sauce by simply stirring Coca-Cola and the other ingredients over low heat. While you can experiment with ratios, begin by mixing 2 cups of soda with 2 cups of ketchup and a half cup of sweetened Worcestershire. Cooking this sauce low and slow will help the soda's sweetness amplify some of the other flavors you have included in your sauce. Choose the flavor of Coca-Cola strategically to play off the rest of your planned meal: Cherry or Vanilla can lend interesting depth to both hotter and sweeter recipes.