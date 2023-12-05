Add Spices To A Glass Of Coke For An Elevated Sipping Experience

When it comes to the complicated world of alcoholic mixed drinks, we never seem to question all of the unique combinations and add-ins on the menu. Whether it's a spicy margarita or flavored whiskey, most of us get excited about trying new and exciting ways to amplify our beverages. But we have to wonder — why don't we put as much care and effort into our daily drinks? Sure, the price tags aren't typically as hefty as a cocktail, but why not take the opportunity to elevate something as "everyday" as a regular glass of Coke?

It might sound like a lot of extra time, but taking Coke to the next level is as easy as shaking in a few additional spices. In fact, it's said that the original Coke formula was chock-full of natural herbs and spices like nutmeg, coriander, cinnamon, and neroli oil. We've certainly come a long way from the recipe that was initially developed, so adding some of these spices back in will not only give you a more natural flavor, but an enhanced one as well.

The original Coke formula stuck to spices in the oil form for easier mixing, but you can add ground spices from your cupboard just the same. Sweeter choices like vanilla, allspice, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, and cloves are the perfect additions for brightness and warmth, but you can also reach for more savory options like black pepper and coriander for a more earthy approach.