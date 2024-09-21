The Difference Between Keurig Supreme And Supreme Plus Machines

There are a lot of great Keurig coffee machines on the market, all of which revolve around the ever-popular single-use coffee pods. One popular line of the brand's coffee machines is the Keurig Supreme. There's the standard version — the Keurig Supreme — then an upgraded version called the Keurig Supreme Plus, and there's even a Wi-Fi capable version called the Keurig Supreme Smart.

Single-serve coffee didn't begin with Keurig, but the company has certainly found a niche within the single-serve market. With an extensive catalog of K-cup coffee pods to choose from, Keurig owners get a rich brew with maximum convenience. Simply pop a K-cup into the machine, and you're ready to go with the press of a button. But if the various Keurig machines all use the same K-cup coffee pods, how different can these machines really be? You may be surprised, though how important these small differences really are is ultimately dependent on your specific needs and preferences.