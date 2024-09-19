Your Nonalcoholic Drinks Are Good, But Fresh Juices Make Them Better

Whether you think it's time to stop referring to alcohol-free beverages as mocktails or are a fan of the punny moniker, the popularity of zero-proof drinks is on the rise. For whatever reasons an individual chooses to forego alcoholic drinks, there are plenty of possibilities to create refreshing beverages sans spirits. With a bevy of delightful ingredients to elevate your at-home mocktails, it's no wonder that more people are beginning to delve deeper into this not-entirely-new concept. If you want to raise the proverbial bar on your nonalcoholic drinks, start incorporating fresh juices.

Fresh juice is so vital to creating a successful nonalcoholic drink for several reasons. First of all, the taste is significantly more bold than what you get from a mixer or syrup. The texture and consistency of a fresh juice -– particularly one that has been freshly squeezed such as orange juice –- adds an extra element of thickness and body to your drink as well. Using a more pulp-rich juice really brightens up your drink and provides a most robust overall feel. Introducing fresh juice also ups your options for using different mixtures and methods tenfold.