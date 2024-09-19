Your Nonalcoholic Drinks Are Good, But Fresh Juices Make Them Better
Whether you think it's time to stop referring to alcohol-free beverages as mocktails or are a fan of the punny moniker, the popularity of zero-proof drinks is on the rise. For whatever reasons an individual chooses to forego alcoholic drinks, there are plenty of possibilities to create refreshing beverages sans spirits. With a bevy of delightful ingredients to elevate your at-home mocktails, it's no wonder that more people are beginning to delve deeper into this not-entirely-new concept. If you want to raise the proverbial bar on your nonalcoholic drinks, start incorporating fresh juices.
Fresh juice is so vital to creating a successful nonalcoholic drink for several reasons. First of all, the taste is significantly more bold than what you get from a mixer or syrup. The texture and consistency of a fresh juice -– particularly one that has been freshly squeezed such as orange juice –- adds an extra element of thickness and body to your drink as well. Using a more pulp-rich juice really brightens up your drink and provides a most robust overall feel. Introducing fresh juice also ups your options for using different mixtures and methods tenfold.
Choosing the best juices for your nonalcoholic drinks
There are so many ways to transform a classic spirited cocktail into one that's zero-proof. For example, a no-ABV amaretto sour mocktail recipe skips the amaretto in favor of almond extract and simple syrup mixed with fresh orange juice, lemon, and egg white. The orange juice makes all the difference both for the sour taste and the pulp-rich texture. If you prefer to create an all-new drink rather than taking a nonalcoholic spin on a traditional cocktail, fresh juice is also an excellent jumping off point for combining all of your favorite flavors.
Try making a turmeric and ginger juice mocktail for an unforgettably rich and spicy drink that relies heavily on extracting fresh juice from a ginger root to get the ultimate elevated flavor. Amid a variety of summer mocktails that can actually be enjoyed all year round, remember that the one common ingredient you should always be taking into consideration is fresh juice. It takes an already good drink and makes it even more special and tasty.