The Costco Kirkland Signature Drink You Need To Leave At The Warehouse

Kirkland has a reputation for being a trustworthy choice for budget-lovers. That's saying something, given the fact that Costco is already known for its great deals. But be warned: Of all the drinks belonging to Costco's signature brand, the Kirkland Sparkling Water is worth leaving on the shelves.

Customers have taken to Reddit to report carbonation irregularities in states including California, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Some claim a can out of approximately every five packs is flat, while others suggest the number of dud drinks is closer to one or two per case. There are additional reports of lingering ozone from the purification process, resulting in a chemical-like aroma. While safe for consumption, it certainly isn't the effect you want for a garden party or get-together.

It's no shock that out of all the Kirkland signature brand drinks at Costco that Tasting Table ranked worst to best, this sparkling water sits right at the bottom. It has its positives, only containing carbonated water and natural flavorings, with zero calories. However, at $10.99 per 24-pack, it's up to you if you want to take the gamble.