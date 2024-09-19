The Costco Kirkland Signature Drink You Need To Leave At The Warehouse
Kirkland has a reputation for being a trustworthy choice for budget-lovers. That's saying something, given the fact that Costco is already known for its great deals. But be warned: Of all the drinks belonging to Costco's signature brand, the Kirkland Sparkling Water is worth leaving on the shelves.
Customers have taken to Reddit to report carbonation irregularities in states including California, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Some claim a can out of approximately every five packs is flat, while others suggest the number of dud drinks is closer to one or two per case. There are additional reports of lingering ozone from the purification process, resulting in a chemical-like aroma. While safe for consumption, it certainly isn't the effect you want for a garden party or get-together.
It's no shock that out of all the Kirkland signature brand drinks at Costco that Tasting Table ranked worst to best, this sparkling water sits right at the bottom. It has its positives, only containing carbonated water and natural flavorings, with zero calories. However, at $10.99 per 24-pack, it's up to you if you want to take the gamble.
Getting the best value out of Kirkland Signature Sparkling Water
There's no chance of Kirkland Signature making an appearance on Tasting Table's list of the top canned sparkling water brands. But, should you take the gamble, what's the best way to guarantee value from its cans? First, know how to drink it; the product makes a fantastic low-calorie cocktail mixer. Second, actually research the flavors or purchase a smaller mixed crate to trial in case you're not a fan. For instance, there are reports that the lemon choice has a much more authentic taste while the kiwi strawberry option is more artificial. Should you want a natural-tasting drink, it might be wise to dodge the kiwi strawberry cans.
Lastly, just in case, it's wise to understand the company's returns policy for goods, especially the unusual Costco rule that allows refunds on partially eaten food. The chain pioneers a famously generous, risk-free, 100% satisfaction guarantee, meaning you can bring back any product (opened or unopened). Note that when returning a flat drink, it's advisable to bring the whole remaining case. Costco has been known to refuse reimbursements when the entire product is not returned — in short, to get a refund, you need to bring everything you're claiming with you.