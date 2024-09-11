The Perfect Cocktail Menu For Your 'Perfect Couple' Watch Party

Continuing on the theme of classic cocktails dressing up as regional drinks for some added pizzazz, we have the Nantucket Mule, named for the island on which the show takes place. This take on the Mule might not be as recognizable as its counterparts, such as the Mexican Mule or Kentucky Mule, but the cocktail brings the same amount of refreshing spice. Each Mule variation has its own twist, and this one is no different. Unlike the Moscow Mule, which features vodka, mint, lime, and ginger beer, the Nantucket Mule contains an added ingredient (you guessed it!): cranberries. To make a Nantucket Mule, all you need to do is start out with the standard Moscow Mule recipe and simply add 1 ½ tablespoons of cranberry juice, sauce, or jam to your tumbler.

If you're feeling ambitious, try making your own cranberry compote to add to the drink. You can use Bryan Voltaggio's cranberry-Riesling compote recipe, just skip the Riesling for this one or your drink will be beyond boozy. The Nantucket Mule is the perfect drink to pair with seafood. The spice from the ginger beer and tartness from the cranberries will cut through any salty, briny flavors. We recommend giving oysters Rockefeller a try with this drink. The Winbury fam would definitely approve, just keep everyone away from the kitchen and all its sharp tools — if you catch our drift.