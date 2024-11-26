Tomato Pesto Tortellini Recipe

When we think of pesto, we usually imagine the classic Genovese pesto, made with olive oil, Parmesan, garlic, pine nuts, and a garden's worth of basil. This thick, bright green pesto has infinite uses beyond a plate of pasta, always adding delicious garlic and basil flavor to everything it touches. It's in itself a versatile recipe, the options of add-ins (like mint) as endless as its uses. One add-in that totally transforms a classic pesto is the star of your summer garden: Cherry tomatoes, which can be roasted and blended into a bright and creamy Sicilian pesto.

Developer Michelle McGlinn shares a mouth-wateringly good roasted cherry tomato pesto that takes advantage of the garden's end-of-summer bounty. Not only does the pesto include roasted tomatoes, but it also blends together toasted pine nuts, Parmesan, garlic, and fresh basil. A cross between a classic tomato sauce and a Genovese pesto, this creamy sauce makes the best of two Italian classics. Tossed with cheese tortellini and a little bit of pasta water, this fresh and zingy pesto is the sauce you never knew you needed and won't be able to leave summer without.