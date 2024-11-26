Tomato Pesto Tortellini Recipe

By Michelle McGlinn
tomato pesto tortellini on plate Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

When we think of pesto, we usually imagine the classic Genovese pesto, made with olive oil, Parmesan, garlic, pine nuts, and a garden's worth of basil. This thick, bright green pesto has infinite uses beyond a plate of pasta, always adding delicious garlic and basil flavor to everything it touches. It's in itself a versatile recipe, the options of add-ins (like mint) as endless as its uses. One add-in that totally transforms a classic pesto is the star of your summer garden: Cherry tomatoes, which can be roasted and blended into a bright and creamy Sicilian pesto.

Developer Michelle McGlinn shares a mouth-wateringly good roasted cherry tomato pesto that takes advantage of the garden's end-of-summer bounty. Not only does the pesto include roasted tomatoes, but it also blends together toasted pine nuts, Parmesan, garlic, and fresh basil. A cross between a classic tomato sauce and a Genovese pesto, this creamy sauce makes the best of two Italian classics. Tossed with cheese tortellini and a little bit of pasta water, this fresh and zingy pesto is the sauce you never knew you needed and won't be able to leave summer without.

Gathering ingredients for tomato pesto tortellini

ingredients on a table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

An ingredient list as short as the recipe is easy: You'll just need cherry tomatoes, basil, olive oil, garlic, freshly grated Parmesan, salt, and toasted pine nuts. For the nuts, you can use untoasted or toast them yourself in a skillet over medium-low heat. To finish the recipe, choose a tortellini. Look for fresh tortellini in the refrigerated aisles — the most common kind is cheese (or 3-cheese) stuffed, but you can also use spinach-stuffed, Italian sausage-stuffed, or even prosciutto-stuffed tortellini.

Step 1: Heat up the oven

preheating oven to 400 Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Toss tomatoes with oil

tossing cherry tomatoes in oil Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the cherry tomatoes to a foil-lined sheet tray and drizzle them with 1 tablespoon olive oil.

Step 3: Roast the tomatoes

roasted tomatoes on sheet tray Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Roast the tomatoes for 20 minutes, then remove them from the oven and let them cool completely.

Step 4: Process the pine nuts and garlic

pulse pine nuts and garlic in processor Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the pine nuts and garlic to a food processor and pulse until finely chopped.

Step 5: Add the pesto ingredients to the processor

pesto ingredients in food processor Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the roasted tomatoes, basil, Parmesan, and salt to the processor.

Step 6: Pulse the pesto

blended pesto in food processor Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Pulse until mostly smooth.

Step 7: Slowly add the oil

blended pesto in food processor Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

While blending, drizzle ⅓ cup of olive oil in slowly until the mixture is thick and creamy.

Step 8: Boil water

boiling water in pot Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Bring a large pot of water to boil.

Step 9: Boil the tortellini

boiling tortellini in pot Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Boil the tortellini in water until al dente, about 4 minutes.

Step 10: Reserve some pasta water

reserving pasta water from pot Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Reserve 1 cup of pasta water before draining.

Step 11: Add the pesto to a skillet

simmering pesto in skillet Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the pesto to a large skillet over medium heat.

Step 12: Toss with tortellini

tossing tortellini with pesto Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Once the pesto begins to simmer, add the tortellini and toss to combine.

Step 13: Thin as needed

thin pasta sauce with water Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Use the pasta water 1 tablespoon at a time to thin the sauce as desired.

Step 14: Serve the pasta

pesto tortellini with basil and parmesan Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

To serve, garnish with Parmesan and basil.

Tomato Pesto Tortellini Recipe

No Ratings
Print

A cross between a classic tomato sauce and a Genovese pesto, this creamy tomato pesto makes for an easy and delicious meal when tossed with cheese tortellini.

Prep Time
5
minutes
Cook Time
27
minutes
servings
4
Servings
tomato pesto tortellini in pot
Total time: 32 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes
  • ⅓ cup + 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
  • ¼ cup toasted pine nuts
  • 1 clove garlic, peeled
  • 1 cup basil, packed, plus more for serving
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 pound cheese tortellini

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
  2. Add the cherry tomatoes to a foil-lined sheet tray and drizzle them with 1 tablespoon olive oil.
  3. Roast the tomatoes for 20 minutes, then remove them from the oven and let them cool completely.
  4. Add the pine nuts and garlic to a food processor and pulse until finely chopped.
  5. Add the roasted tomatoes, basil, Parmesan, and salt to the processor.
  6. Pulse until mostly smooth.
  7. While blending, drizzle ⅓ cup of olive oil in slowly until the mixture is thick and creamy.
  8. Bring a large pot of water to boil.
  9. Boil the tortellini in water until al dente, about 4 minutes.
  10. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water before draining.
  11. Add the pesto to a large skillet over medium heat.
  12. Once the pesto begins to simmer, add the tortellini and toss to combine.
  13. Use the pasta water 1 tablespoon at a time to thin the sauce as desired.
  14. To serve, garnish with Parmesan and basil.
What else can I use tomato pesto for?

tomato pesto in a bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Tomato pesto is just as versatile as its green cousin. Like Genovese pesto, you can also use this cherry tomato pesto on chicken, pork chops, and steaks, both as a sauce and a quick marinade. Before cooking, spread the pesto on the protein for added flavor, or warm the pesto gently and serve it as a sauce drizzled on top. You can also use the pesto as a sandwich spread. Tomato pesto works well on BLT sandwiches, grilled cheese, turkey and avocado paninis, and roast beef cold cuts.

You can also use pesto as an ingredient in other recipes. For example, you can add tomato pesto to egg and chicken salads for extra bright and garlicky flavor. You can also fold the pesto into crab cakes or potato fritters, where the deep flavors will enhance the main ingredients. You can also swirl it into shakshuka or other eggy breakfast dishes like frittatas and omelets, where the tomatoes would add a refreshing addition.

What can I use instead of cherry tomatoes?

tomato pesto on tortellini Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

While cherry tomatoes have a bright, sweet flavor compared to classic tomatoes-on-the-vine, beefsteak, or Roma, this tomato pesto does not require the small, grape-sized version. While we avoid using beefsteak because of the water content, Roma and vine tomatoes will work well and can be swapped with hardly any change to the recipe. If you don't have fresh tomatoes at all, you can also use canned, though the taste won't be as bright and fresh. To do this, use a can of fire-roasted tomatoes, forgoing the roasting step and adding the tomatoes directly to the pesto.

You can also make this pesto without fresh tomatoes at all or augment the fresh tomatoes with the addition of a richer umami flavor. You can opt instead for a roasted pepper pesto, or swap the bright, fresh tomatoes for the tangy sun-dried variety. To use peppers instead, roast them the same way until charred and slightly caramelized, then blend until smoothly incorporated. For sun-dried, simply use the tomatoes right from the jar. If these pestos are too tangy, add more Parmesan, salt, and a little more nuts to balance out the flavor.

