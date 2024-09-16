Pisco Vs Stone Sour: Is There A Difference?

The South American Pisco Sour combines pisco (a grape-based spirit) with fresh lime juice, an egg white, simple syrup, and Angostura bitters. To assemble, the pisco, lime juice, simple syrup, and a pasteurized egg white (or aquafaba for a plant-based equivalent) are added to a cocktail shaker and vigorously dry-shaken to froth the egg white. Then, ice is added to the shaker and the mixture is once more wet-shaken to chill before being strained into a chilled Nick and Nora glass or an ice-filled rocks glass. Pro tip: If you end up with a good ½-inch foam cap on top of the finished drink, then you've shaken thoroughly enough.

Alternatively, some bartenders prefer to wet shake then dry shake. Either way, the signature finisher on a Pisco Sour is the Angostura bitters, which is floated on the foamy cap of the cocktail in three dots. This method makes for a balancing bitter note on the nose rather than on the palate. The three dot motif is thought to symbolize wealth and happiness, and if you can get your hands on a bottle of Peruvian Amargo Chuncho bitters, use this instead.

Pisco Sours pair deliciously with zesty-acidic dishes like tacos or grilled fish dressed with salsa. The drink was most likely invented by Victor Morris, an American expat bartender from Salt Lake City, Utah, who immigrated to Peru in 1903 and opened his own bar (aptly called Morris' Bar) in Lima in 1916. Today, the drink is revered as the official national cocktail of both Peru and Chile.