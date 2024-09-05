The Difference Between Pisco Sour And Pisco Punch Cocktails

Pisco is somewhat unusual for a spirit in that it's so closely associated with one particular cocktail, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's the only way to drink it. But if you're willing to branch out beyond the classic pisco sour, there are a range of pisco cocktails to discover, including the pisco punch.

Both cocktails start with pisco (a distilled grape wine) and lemon or lime juice but take different paths in terms of flavor profiles. The classic pisco sour leans heavily on the citrus, putting it in the same camp as other sour cocktails, and includes an egg white to give it a signature froth. Pisco punch tends more towards the tropical thanks to the addition of pineapple juice and omits the egg white for a vegan-friendly drink.

When it comes to serving, a pisco sour is shaken with ice and strained into a goblet or coupe. Pisco punch is often served over ice as a single cocktail, or as the name suggests, made pitcher-size for sharing using an entire bottle of pisco. If you're looking for an easy way to serve a crowd, pisco punch should be your go-to.