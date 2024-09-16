How Long Do Seasoning Packets Actually Last?
Anyone who has cleaned out their pantry has probably found a packet or two of unused seasoning folded up and forgotten in the corner. This made us wonder, "How long do seasoning packets actually last?" Well, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) spice packets can last between two to three years.
Typically, whole spices last a little bit longer than ground ones because they can hold their flavors for an extended period of time. The process of grinding up whole spices into a powder naturally releases a lot of that aroma and flavoring which makes them more subtle, but also more likely to dry out in the years to come. It should be noted that expired seasoning will likely not impact your health, it'll just lose its efficacy over the years and isn't worth the risk of ruining a whole dish due to lack of flavor.
Unique uses for seasoning packets
Many people opt to use only part of their seasoning packets due to the intense amount of flavors — and sodium — packed into about a tablespoon of powder. If you hate wasting food in the kitchen as much as we do, then consider some unique ways to reuse your seasoning packets. You can mix some ramen seasoning with sour cream to make a delicious dip. Or try sprinkling ranch powder over your next batch of popcorn. We've even added taco seasoning to our meatloaf before.
Next time you use half a taco seasoning packet, make sure to write the date it's good until to help stay on top of freshness. Also, to help extend the lifespan of your seasonings, store them in a sealed Ziploc bag, and try to keep them in a cool, dry place – ideally your pantry and away from your stove or oven. If you want to store them in your refrigerator or freezer, you can, just make sure they are vacuum-sealed.