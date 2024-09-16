Anyone who has cleaned out their pantry has probably found a packet or two of unused seasoning folded up and forgotten in the corner. This made us wonder, "How long do seasoning packets actually last?" Well, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) spice packets can last between two to three years.

Typically, whole spices last a little bit longer than ground ones because they can hold their flavors for an extended period of time. The process of grinding up whole spices into a powder naturally releases a lot of that aroma and flavoring which makes them more subtle, but also more likely to dry out in the years to come. It should be noted that expired seasoning will likely not impact your health, it'll just lose its efficacy over the years and isn't worth the risk of ruining a whole dish due to lack of flavor.