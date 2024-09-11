Popeyes Vs Wingstop: Who Has The Better Smoky Wings?

Believe it or not, Popeyes wasn't even a full-time wing-slinger until the end of 2023. But the company knows chicken inside and out...or maybe inside from the out, thanks to its 12-plus-hours marinade that makes its spicy signature chicken one of the must-try items at the chain. While ghost pepper's one of the hotter ones out there, it's not overwhelming in the base chicken (unless you order the amped-up ghost pepper flavor). If you're worried about chipotle and guajillo atop ghost pepper, relax. The spice comes through only after a sweet wave of smoky honey. This isn't a Nashville hot chicken ordeal. A pleasant tingle follows that will delight more than ache, but if you're feeling it, get the combo and bury that burn in Popeyes ' pleasantly chewy fries. (Though they don't come with the $6 for six-piece, so you'll have to combo up.) The expected thick crust that makes Popeyes as beloved as it is among devotees stands up well to this fairly thick sauce,

The meat is tender, though not falling off bone. It's also kind of impressive how the sauce gets under the wings here. It's hard shell doesn't prevent it from getting inside to sauce the meat itself. Good job there. The marinade and sauce combination flavors it right to the bone.