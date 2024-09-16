There is some culinary debate over whether or not steak frites is a French dish or a Belgian dish. What's not up for debate is how incredibly satisfying steak frites are with a fine glass of red wine. We talked to Matthew Kreider, executive chef at Steak 954, to get his recommendation on the ultimate wine pairing for savory, salty steak frites. According to Kreider, you can't go wrong with a good bottle of merlot. "I love old-world wines, and I love Saint-Émilion. It's a merlot that just loves food, and you'll want a bottle to help with those salty fries."

A French wine makes a lot of sense for a (debatably) French dish. And Saint-Émilion wine isn't just any wine — it comes from the vineyards of Saint-Émilion, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Saint-Émilion is a medieval wine village that goes back to the Roman times. The Merlot grape makes up two-thirds of the plantings at Saint-Émilion due to its preference for growing in cool soils, which the region has plenty of.