Red Lobster Sale Looms After Court Approves Bankruptcy Protection Plan

It's been an eventful year in a series of eventful years for everyone, including Red Lobster. In May, Red Lobster filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following the abrupt closure of at least 48 restaurants across the country. The fans were as shocked as many Red Lobster employees, hundreds of whom were suddenly left jobless. Shortly thereafter, parent company Thai Union Group revealed that the chain had lost a whopping $22 million in 2023 alone and announced plans to sell its 49% share of the company. Now, in this grim saga's latest and quasi-hopeful update, a bankruptcy court has just approved Red Lobster's request for Chapter 11 protection.

The decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection was not unanimously supported. Red Lobster's creditors expressed major backlash toward the plan, as it would absolve the restaurant from repaying its mass of debt (a figure estimated around $300 million), leaving some creditors stuck with six-figure loans that, now, legally would not have to be repaid by Red Lobster. Following the terms outlined by Chapter 11, the debts would be transferred to whatever firm decides to purchase Red Lobster next. Now, this sale is officially underway as the company changes hands to RL Investor Holdings LLC., which has already named Damola Adamolekun as CEO when the sale finalizes at the end of September, reports Nation's Restaurant News.