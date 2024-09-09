Review: WhistlePig's Hogsworth Bourbon Takes A Risk But Falls Short

Nobody ever faulted Raj Peter Bhakta for small ambitions. This is, after all, the spirits maven who forded the Rio Grande atop an elephant. The founder of WhistlePig has never really left the whiskey game even after a contentious departure from that company. Since then, he's been at work on Bhakta Spirits, including its admirable namesake whiskey, a rum distillery, and now Hogsworth.

His latest release is an undeniable nod to his past company, where the parting was more sorrowful than sweet, and materials announcing its arrival say as much. Pigs adorn the WhistlePig brand's heavenly whiskeys — although the word "whistlepig" is actually yet another name for a groundhog/woodchuck, making it very on-brand for a Vermont spirit, the state that gave us Woodchuck Cider (no affiliation). Still, it's pork on the brain here, as the press release quotes Bhakta as saying, "I remained fond of pigs." Hey, still befitting the state where "A Day No Pigs Would Die" was set. I got to try the first bottle of Hogsworth for Tasting Table, and here are my thoughts, plus all the information you need to know about it.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.