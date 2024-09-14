A Can Of Smoked Trout Transforms Your Guacamole In More Ways Than One
When you think of all the ways to upgrade your guacamole, ingredients like charred jalapeños, citrus juice, and even crumbled bacon might come to mind. What's probably not at the top of the list? Smoked trout.
This luxurious canned item shouldn't be confused with another salmonoid: the tuna. Rather, smoked trout has a very flavorful profile with noticeable, yet still subtle, sweetness. Plus, since it's packaged in oil, all of its smoked notes will be amplified and well on display. This underrated canned fish deserves a spot in your guacamole because it will add a sweet flavor that can't be replicated with other ingredients, as well as some delectable savory notes. So long as you flake it up well, you won't even be able to pick out the pieces of fish swimming in creamy avocado, chopped herbs, or little flecks of onions.
When you add the fish to your guacamole, you'll want to try to strain as much of the oil off as possible. Since guacamole is known for its fresh mouthfeel, any extra oils may leave a lingering aftertaste and alter the profile of your dip. Then, flake in the fish with your guacamole and prepare it with your other favorite guacamole add-ins.
There's something fishy about this guacamole
Because canned fish can be heavy and dense, you'll want to pair it with fresh guacamole ingredients to help brighten its flavor. For one, you may consider adding extra citrus, parsley, or cilantro to help lighten the spread and help maintain that traditional guac flavor and texture. You can also add a sprinkle of cojita cheese (or feta, in a pinch) to help soften the richness of the smoked trout and tie back to the Mexican flavors in the guacamole.
You'll need to get creative with how you serve your smoked trout guacamole. Since there is a lot of complexity going on with this recipe, you'd be better off looking for simple ways to serve it. So rather than stuffing it into a taco, try just serving it with salty tortilla chips. Or, use it as a spread for your avocado toast. The canned trout will pair well with a sturdy slice of bread and a poached egg on top.