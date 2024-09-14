A Can Of Smoked Trout Transforms Your Guacamole In More Ways Than One

When you think of all the ways to upgrade your guacamole, ingredients like charred jalapeños, citrus juice, and even crumbled bacon might come to mind. What's probably not at the top of the list? Smoked trout.

This luxurious canned item shouldn't be confused with another salmonoid: the tuna. Rather, smoked trout has a very flavorful profile with noticeable, yet still subtle, sweetness. Plus, since it's packaged in oil, all of its smoked notes will be amplified and well on display. This underrated canned fish deserves a spot in your guacamole because it will add a sweet flavor that can't be replicated with other ingredients, as well as some delectable savory notes. So long as you flake it up well, you won't even be able to pick out the pieces of fish swimming in creamy avocado, chopped herbs, or little flecks of onions.

When you add the fish to your guacamole, you'll want to try to strain as much of the oil off as possible. Since guacamole is known for its fresh mouthfeel, any extra oils may leave a lingering aftertaste and alter the profile of your dip. Then, flake in the fish with your guacamole and prepare it with your other favorite guacamole add-ins.