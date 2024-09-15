How To Give Your Nut Snack Mixes An Umami Flair With Miso Paste

There are many creative ways to use miso paste in your kitchen. Miso can bring a delightful umami twist to a classic PB&J, and it can also brighten your next snack mix. Whether you want to upgrade a package of store-bought trail mix or are working on putting together a homemade recipe of your own, miso is the easy ingredient that can transform your next batch of seasoned and toasted nuts and seeds.

Typically made from soybeans but sometimes derived from barley and chickpeas, miso has a range of flavors and varieties available, so you may need to experiment to find the tastes that work for your palate and recipes. White, yellow, and red miso are fermented for varying lengths to produce layers of umami flavors that can be stirred into dressings and soups. Lighter shiro miso will offer a milder flavor than stronger red miso paste. You'll find that not only does miso provide an extra umami oomph to your snack mixes, but the ingredient is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and you don't need more than a few spoonfuls to spruce up your recipes.