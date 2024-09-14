Our Favorite Bottled Salad Dressing Packs A Sweet And Spicy Flavor Punch

The old cliché is definitely true — if you think you don't like salads, you just haven't found the right dressing yet; and if you're an avid salad lover, you probably have a go-to dressing that made you fall in love with them in the first place. Although dressings are pretty simple to make at home (our honey balsamic glaze only calls for two ingredients), sometimes the pace of life asks for a more convenient, ready-made option. There's certainly a variety of dressings available at every grocery store, so we dove in and tested 14 bottled salad dressings to bring you our verdict on which one is the best. In the end, no other dressing impressed us quite like the mango jalapeño cilantro vinaigrette from Acid League.

This refreshing dressing has a familiar, and yet unique, flavor profile. The main acidic component is living apple cider vinegar, enhanced with the natural flavor of lime. The acidity is balanced by the addition of Alphonso mangoes, rosemary extract, and cilantro. The dressing also carries a gentle kick, brought to the mix by green jalapeños. It's a sweet and spicy fusion of flavors that's going to boost your salad and pair beautifully with the natural flavors of crunchy veggies. Give it a try with our Mexican kale salad or a traditional Lebanese herby tabouli.