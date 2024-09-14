What Exactly Are Nespresso's RELOVE Machines?

You know the feeling when your trusty coffee machine kicks the bucket — after all, finding a new model can be stressful. And if you've stumbled across Nespresso RELOVE machines while shopping for a replacement, you're probably wondering what the difference is. The RELOVE scheme offers refurbished Vertuo machines as part of the company's dedication to upholding sustainable practices. By conserving the same materials, old products get a new lease of life — all while pressing reset on that one-year warranty. It's one of the main things that coffee enthusiasts should know about Nespresso.

This scheme exclusively sells Vertuo Next models in a variety of colors at a slightly reduced rate. For an extra touch, you can purchase the Aero3 bundle, including an additional milk frother and glass. For those wondering whether the quality standards are as high as purchasing a new machine, rest assured they are. Nespresso stamps each RELOVE item with its quality assurance approval, and the products undergo rigorous testing. Besides, if you do experience repeated issues, past customers have cited receiving upgraded versions for free. Just contact Nespresso's customer service within the initial one-year warranty period. It's nice to do your bit for the environment without compromising your morning coffee.