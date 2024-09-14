What Exactly Are Nespresso's RELOVE Machines?
You know the feeling when your trusty coffee machine kicks the bucket — after all, finding a new model can be stressful. And if you've stumbled across Nespresso RELOVE machines while shopping for a replacement, you're probably wondering what the difference is. The RELOVE scheme offers refurbished Vertuo machines as part of the company's dedication to upholding sustainable practices. By conserving the same materials, old products get a new lease of life — all while pressing reset on that one-year warranty. It's one of the main things that coffee enthusiasts should know about Nespresso.
This scheme exclusively sells Vertuo Next models in a variety of colors at a slightly reduced rate. For an extra touch, you can purchase the Aero3 bundle, including an additional milk frother and glass. For those wondering whether the quality standards are as high as purchasing a new machine, rest assured they are. Nespresso stamps each RELOVE item with its quality assurance approval, and the products undergo rigorous testing. Besides, if you do experience repeated issues, past customers have cited receiving upgraded versions for free. Just contact Nespresso's customer service within the initial one-year warranty period. It's nice to do your bit for the environment without compromising your morning coffee.
How does the scheme compare to other machines
So, how does RELOVE compare to other options? Ideally, you'd want to memorize every Nespresso machine from worst to best, but even just having a few comparison points on how the scheme's products perform compared to alternative models is helpful. Interestingly, the initiative's primary — if slight — drawback is not the fact it uses refurbished products. Instead, be more wary of the fact it sells Vertuo Next machines, as unfortunately, there are bad reviews of this model. One Reddit user claimed to have had three machines break before Nespresso upgraded them to an Evoluo. The machines are plagued with leak faults and ineffective software updates.
Unless you wish to specifically opt-in for the sustainable scheme, a safer bet is the Vertuo Plus Deluxe or Evoluo. The Vertuo Plus Deluxe is particularly more reliable, faster, and has more water capacity to save constant refilling. It could be more economical just to purchase a machine with greater longevity if you recycle responsibly at the end of its life. Definitely weigh up your options. Make sure to research add-ons too, because many machines require additional purchases, like milk frothers. And knowing beforehand how Nespresso machine accessories rank can save you time while shopping.