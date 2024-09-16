You're Only 3 Ingredients Away From Homemade Korean Strawberry Milk

For those who haven't tasted the culinary delight that is Korean strawberry milk, trust us, this stuff is game-changing. A popular cafe drink during the warm, muggy summers in Korea, strawberry milk is exactly what it sounds like, a creamy, refreshing, berry-filled drink. Most Westerners' experience with strawberry milk involves some sort of syrup or added flavor agents, but this recipe is delightfully easy.

The only ingredients you need are fresh (or frozen) strawberries, your milk of choice, and a little bit of sugar. The recipe is as simple as the ingredient list. All you need to do is blend a pound of strawberries until they're like a puree consistency, then throw the mixture in a pot with ⅓ cup of sugar (you can use any sugar on hand, depending on what you prefer). Heat the strawberry-sugar puree on medium heat until it's taken on a syrup-like consistency. It should only take about a minute or so. Once you have that nice syrupy mixture, take it off the heat to cool. You can also throw it in the fridge for a few hours once it's completely cooled, as the goal is to keep your drink as cold as possible. Once your puree is nice and chilly, you can get to making your Korean strawberry milk. Use a large tablespoon to add the puree to a glass, pushing the strawberry mixture up the sides of the glass for that signature swirled look. Then add your milk of choice and you're ready to rock.