The Pod Flavor Nespresso Enthusiasts Would Love To See Next

What seems like a simple request is not so simple when you get into the nitty-gritty of the Nespresso machine's mechanics and the way matcha is made. A Nespresso machine uses a patented Centrifusion system to spin hot water with coffee in a process known as extraction. To make a traditional matcha green tea powder, the tea leaves are dried and pulverized into a powder, which is then dissolved in hot water. So matcha tea is not suited to be brewed or steeped in hot water like typical tea bags are, let alone extracted in Nespresso's Centrifusion system.

Some third parties do make Nespresso Original- and Vertuo-line-compatible reusable pods, which you could theoretically put matcha green tea into. A few Reddit users have considered this, but it's not a perfect fix, as the residual coffee flavor is likely to get mixed into the tea even when plain water is brewed through the machine beforehand.

According to Nespresso's website, its focus is strictly on coffee and it does not currently have plans to add other beverages to the lineup. It seems that the only way matcha enthusiasts would get their wish fulfilled is if Nespresso makes a new machine that is a better fit for tea production. Until then, they'll have to stick with their more labor-intensive, DIY matcha latte recipes.