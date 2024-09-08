The Pod Flavor Nespresso Enthusiasts Would Love To See Next
When it comes to coffee, there's no shortage of Nespresso pod variations. You can have caramel, chocolate, or vanilla-flavored coffee; beans from Peru, Costa Rica, or El Salvador; and a strong, half-calf, or decaf cup of joe. Nespresso has even hopped on the pumpkin spice train. But tea-lover Nespresso enthusiasts everywhere have a request: They want to see a matcha Nespresso pod.
On Reddit, users have shared their desire to make a matcha latte with their Nespresso coffee makers. Nespresso machines have a cult-like following for their ability to produce frothy, strong, cafe-like coffee with only the touch of a button (and the insertion of a pod, of course). We can infer that those calling for a matcha pod would like to see the same froth and flavor in their green tea lattes with the same ease of use, rather than having to whisk and froth and whisk and froth — the traditional way to make matcha.
The Nespresso machine is best suited for coffee rather than tea
What seems like a simple request is not so simple when you get into the nitty-gritty of the Nespresso machine's mechanics and the way matcha is made. A Nespresso machine uses a patented Centrifusion system to spin hot water with coffee in a process known as extraction. To make a traditional matcha green tea powder, the tea leaves are dried and pulverized into a powder, which is then dissolved in hot water. So matcha tea is not suited to be brewed or steeped in hot water like typical tea bags are, let alone extracted in Nespresso's Centrifusion system.
Some third parties do make Nespresso Original- and Vertuo-line-compatible reusable pods, which you could theoretically put matcha green tea into. A few Reddit users have considered this, but it's not a perfect fix, as the residual coffee flavor is likely to get mixed into the tea even when plain water is brewed through the machine beforehand.
According to Nespresso's website, its focus is strictly on coffee and it does not currently have plans to add other beverages to the lineup. It seems that the only way matcha enthusiasts would get their wish fulfilled is if Nespresso makes a new machine that is a better fit for tea production. Until then, they'll have to stick with their more labor-intensive, DIY matcha latte recipes.