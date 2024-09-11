What Does Dunkin's Donut Swirl Flavor Taste Like?

By the beginning of September, we're eyeing Dunkin's newly rolling out fall menu starring all things pumpkin spice. But this year, many of us are still hung up on the coffee chain's summer menu with the Donut Swirl that rocked our flavor worlds. It formed a couple of signature drinks and, in true Dunkin' secret menu hall of fame fashion, it could also be ordered with different flavor shots and sweeteners to create whatever a customer could dream up. It may still be available at some locations — check your local menu or app — and just to be prepared for what's hopefully a Donut Swirl return next year, we wanted to investigate: What does this flavor swirl actually taste like?

Redditors and TikTok users have reported the Donut Swirl to taste like buttery vanilla, vanilla batter, or even gingerbread, which some attribute to the fact that some donuts have baking spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Other Dunkin' fans just get general sweetness from the Donut Swirl without any discernible flavors, and a few people have picked up on a chemical-ish artificial sweetener aftertaste, despite Dunkin' flavor swirls and shots not utilizing artificial sweeteners or dyes. You may notice different things, but the Donut Swirl promises to be sweet and creamy. The difference between flavor shots and flavor swirls is that the former are dairy-free, sugar-free syrups, while the latter are milk-based and sweetened.