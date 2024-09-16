Roasted Rack Of Venison With Herb Butter Recipe
This roasted rack of venison with herb butter is a sophisticated dish that brings out the best in this lean, flavorful meat. Crusted in coarsely crushed spices and woodsy herbs and topped with a fragrant herb butter, this recipe has rich textures and contrasting flavors.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, all meat lovers should taste venison, even if they have no interest in hunting. This unique meat offers an experience unlike any other, and this recipe pays homage to its origins in the forest with every ingredient. The herb butter and spice coating combine spices, that nod to foraging and hunting, including juniper berries and fresh herbs.
The preparation of this seemingly complex dish involves a simple spice rub, a quick sear on high heat, and a brief roast in the oven for perfectly cooked venison. The accompanying butter adds a luxurious touch, making this recipe ideal for when you want to treat yourself to a foodie experience.
Gather the ingredients for roasted rack of venison and herb butter
For the spice rub, gather juniper berries, black peppercorns, fresh rosemary, thyme, and kosher salt. The main component is half a rack of venison, and you'll need grapeseed or canola oil for searing. If you're going for a full rack, keep the butter as is (the recipe makes for plenty), but double the spice rub ingredients. For the herb butter, collect unsalted butter, fresh rosemary, thyme, dill, tarragon, and chives. You'll also need garlic, a lemon for zesting, and additional salt.
Step 1: Mix the spice rub
Mix the spice rub ingredients together.
Step 2: Coat the venison in the spices
Thoroughly coat the entire venison rack with the spice rub and refrigerate for 2–4 hours.
Step 3: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 4: Heat the oil
Heat the oil in a large cast iron pan over high heat until smoking.
Step 5: Sear the venison
Sear the venison rack on all sides until browned, about 2–3 minutes per side.
Step 6: Transfer the pan to the oven
Transfer the pan to the oven. Roast until the internal temperature reaches 130 F (for medium-rare), about 15–20 minutes.
Step 7: Make the herb butter
While the venison cooks, combine all of the herb butter ingredients in a bowl.
Step 8: Work the herbs into the butter
With a spoon, work the herbs into the butter until combined.
Step 9: Let the venison rest
Remove the venison from the oven and let it rest for 10 minutes.
Step 10: Separate the ribs
Carefully cut between the ribs to separate the rack into individual chops.
Step 11: Serve the venison rack with the herb butter
Serve the chops with a dollop of herb butter on each rib.
- For the spice rub
- ½ tablespoon juniper berries, crushed
- ½ tablespoon black peppercorns, crushed
- ½ tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
- ½ tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- For the venison
- ½ rack of venison (4 ribs)
- 2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil
- For the herb butter
- 3 ½ ounces unsalted butter, softened
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh thyme
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh tarragon
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh chives
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 lemon, zested
- Salt, to taste
What is venison, and what does it taste like?
Venison is meat from deer that's known for its rich, earthy flavor and lean, firm texture. It's best described as gamey, with a taste more intense than beef but milder than lamb, elk, or moose. The meat is low in fat, making it a healthier alternative to other red meats. However, this leanness requires careful cooking to avoid dryness. You definitely want to avoid overcooking it for fear of making it unpleasantly chewy. Marinating the meat can also help tenderize it and reduce gamey flavors, especially if you soak it in milk.
Despite its strong flavor, venison is a versatile meat that is suitable for grilling, roasting, pan-searing, or slow-cooking. It pairs well with strong flavors and even sweet toppings. Adding fat during cooking can help keep the meat moist. You can wrap it with bacon or baste and top it with butter, as we do in this recipe. For newcomers to venison, tender cuts like loin or tenderloin are good starting points, as they're more forgiving and cook quickly.
What are some tips for perfectly cooking rack of venison?
Cooking a rack of venison to perfection requires attention to detail, but it's easier than you'd think. Start by removing the meat from the fridge and bringing it to room temperature, which ensures even cooking throughout. Next, don't skimp on the seasonings. Venison loves bold flavors that stand up to its strong aroma and taste. Then, allow it to marinate for at least 2 hours to enhance the flavor penetration.
For cooking the rack, start with a hot pan and sear the meat quickly over high heat to create a flavorful crust that also helps seal in juices. Then, to cook it perfectly to medium-rare, transfer the skillet with the venison to the preheated oven. Cook until the internal temperature reaches 130 F, typically about 15-20 minutes. Use a meat thermometer for accuracy, as cooking times can vary based on the size of the rack.
After cooking, remove the meat from the oven and let it rest for 10 minutes. This resting period allows the juices to redistribute throughout the meat, keeping it juicy and tender. Remember that venison continues to cook slightly as it rests, so it's better to err on the side of undercooking rather than overcooking. If you prefer your venison more well-done, be cautious, as it can quickly become dry due to its low fat content.