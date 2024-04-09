The Expert-Approved Method For Cooking Flavorful Venison Steak Every Time

Venison isn't as common of a kitchen ingredient as beef or chicken, which means many of us aren't familiar with how best to cook it. Whether you're a diehard venison lover or prefer to keep the gamey flavors at a minimum, there are simple tricks you can use to make sure your next venison steak dinner will appeal to everyone at the table. To help us figure out what those tricks are we spoke to Sean Thompson, the Executive Chef at Porter House in New York City.

"Definitely season your venison," Thompson told Tasting Table. "Because no protein tastes good without seasoning. I prefer to season with sea salt and black pepper." Sometimes less is more and if you enjoy the full-bodied flavor of venison steak, following Thompson's simple salt and pepper seasoning is all you really need. They will serve as compliments that help spotlight the flavors of the meat without overpowering them. If you don't like the strong venison flavor as much, you can tame the gamey taste of venison with a simple milk soak.

It's worth familiarizing yourself with the different cuts of venison available since there are several options to choose from. Venison is quite a bit leaner than beef or pork, but there are good reasons to choose one cut over another that have nothing to do with marbling. The intensity of flavor and cooking techniques will vary slightly between them, for example.