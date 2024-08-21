The Bright And Sweet Topping That Totally Enhances Venison Burgers

Swapping beef for venison is a great way to elevate your burgers, giving the classic dish an earthy spin. Venison is perfect for burgers, especially when the meat is flavored with ingredients that complement its gamey taste. For the best venison burgers, top them with a tangy blackberry sauce.

Like most types of game meat, venison is characterized by a rich, rustic flavor obtained by a wild animal eating a wild diet. The flavor works for hearty dishes like chili, but if you're eating venison in abundance, it helps to reign in the taste a little by pairing it with something brighter. You may already know blackberry sauce as the unexpected condiment that will elevate your steak, and it'll work wonders on venison, too. The two meats have a somewhat similar taste, although venison tends to be leaner and richer. A tart fruit like blackberry helps to temper earthiness along with a sweet flavor that pulls out venison's savoriness. The result is a delicious burger with a fun, juicy spin from a dollop of jam.

Regarding the meat, it doesn't need much — just season it with salt and pepper. While that's sitting, chop up your blackberries and add them to a saucepan along with some lemon zest. Allow the mixture to heat up, stirring it gently as it does. When the berries have broken down, let the sauce cool and get to work on cooking the burgers. Afterwards, top them off with the fruit sauce and serve.