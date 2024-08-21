The Bright And Sweet Topping That Totally Enhances Venison Burgers
Swapping beef for venison is a great way to elevate your burgers, giving the classic dish an earthy spin. Venison is perfect for burgers, especially when the meat is flavored with ingredients that complement its gamey taste. For the best venison burgers, top them with a tangy blackberry sauce.
Like most types of game meat, venison is characterized by a rich, rustic flavor obtained by a wild animal eating a wild diet. The flavor works for hearty dishes like chili, but if you're eating venison in abundance, it helps to reign in the taste a little by pairing it with something brighter. You may already know blackberry sauce as the unexpected condiment that will elevate your steak, and it'll work wonders on venison, too. The two meats have a somewhat similar taste, although venison tends to be leaner and richer. A tart fruit like blackberry helps to temper earthiness along with a sweet flavor that pulls out venison's savoriness. The result is a delicious burger with a fun, juicy spin from a dollop of jam.
Regarding the meat, it doesn't need much — just season it with salt and pepper. While that's sitting, chop up your blackberries and add them to a saucepan along with some lemon zest. Allow the mixture to heat up, stirring it gently as it does. When the berries have broken down, let the sauce cool and get to work on cooking the burgers. Afterwards, top them off with the fruit sauce and serve.
How to serve venison burgers with blackberry sauce
Though they sit on opposite sides of the flavor spectrum, both venison and blackberries favor nutty, earthy flavors. Walnuts complement both ingredients, amping up venison's richness while balancing out blackberry's tartness. The nut goes especially well with venison, as evidenced by our venison stew with Guinness and pickled walnuts recipe. On a venison burger with blackberry sauce, crushed walnuts will keep the zesty sauce in check, preventing the sweetness from overtaking the dish.
Elevate the quality of the burger by toasting the walnuts beforehand. This deepens their flavor while masking their natural bitterness. It also makes them a little earthier, which tastes even more incredible with a creamy element. Melt some brie or mozzarella onto the venison with the berry sauce, and sandwich the patty between toasted brioche buns. To really take your dish to the next level, add in an umami element. Sauteed mushrooms come together quickly, and can pull out a meaty or earthy taste from your venison burgers while making it mouthwatering. You can also add roasted garlic or caramelized onions for a sweet, nutty flair.