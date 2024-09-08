How To Turn Avocados Into Savory Snacking Chips
Of all the vegetables that can be turned into chips, avocado probably wasn't at the top of your list. But with a few ingredients and a little time, you can transform your ripe avocados into crispy chips ready for snacking.
You'll need a ripe avocado, 3/4 cup of grated parmesan cheese, the juice of half a lemon, and a tablespoon of Everything but the Bagel seasoning (or the seasoning of your choice). Parmesan is the key to getting a good crunch, so whatever you do, don't skimp on the cheese.
Mash the avocado well then stir in the lemon juice and grated parmesan. Prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper and scoop out heaped spoonfuls of the mix. Flatten each scoop into a thin disc and sprinkle them with seasoning. Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes or until lightly golden — some small patches of green are fine. The chips won't be completely crisp yet but will continue to firm up as they cool.
Tips for enjoying your avocado chips
These avocado chips are so delicious you'll want to eat them right off the tray, but if you can resist the urge to scoff them immediately, they're the perfect start to more involved snacks. For something simple, pair these chips with your favorite dip. Stick with the vegetable theme and serve with a beetroot hummus — the beetroot provides an earthy taste that's a great match with avocado, and the chickpeas add some heft to help fill you up. Alternatively, you can double down on the cheese and make a smoky white queso.
The avocado base invites comparisons with guacamole, so Tex-Mex flavors are an obvious choice for toppings — think sour cream and pico de gallo. You can even add a little ground cumin or chili to the avocado mix before baking. If avocado toast is more your style, top the chips with finely chopped smoked salmon, crème fraîche, and red onion for a mini brunch experience.