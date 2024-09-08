How To Turn Avocados Into Savory Snacking Chips

Of all the vegetables that can be turned into chips, avocado probably wasn't at the top of your list. But with a few ingredients and a little time, you can transform your ripe avocados into crispy chips ready for snacking.

You'll need a ripe avocado, 3/4 cup of grated parmesan cheese, the juice of half a lemon, and a tablespoon of Everything but the Bagel seasoning (or the seasoning of your choice). Parmesan is the key to getting a good crunch, so whatever you do, don't skimp on the cheese.

Mash the avocado well then stir in the lemon juice and grated parmesan. Prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper and scoop out heaped spoonfuls of the mix. Flatten each scoop into a thin disc and sprinkle them with seasoning. Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes or until lightly golden — some small patches of green are fine. The chips won't be completely crisp yet but will continue to firm up as they cool.