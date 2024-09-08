'Cookie Milk' Is The Secret For The Best Cake Of Your Life

Cookies and milk are an iconic flavor pairing. The Oreo slogan is "milk's favorite cookie," and Milk & Cookies is even a Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor. When those sweet baked crumbles meet creamy, refreshing milk, the taste just works. That's why we're exploring a way to use the cookies-and-milk flavor duo to upgrade another beloved treat. It's time to take your go-to cake recipe to the next level with a splash of cookie milk.

To be clear, "cookie milk" is the sweetened, cookie-flavored remnants in the glass after dunking your cookies in a glass of milk, not unlike cereal milk after a bowl of Frosted Flakes. It's delicious to drink on its own (before rushing off to watch Saturday morning cartoons), but it can also function as a knockout ingredient for adding dimensional flavor and lush moisture to your next cake. To incorporate it, simply swap the milk or heavy cream in your regular cake batter recipes for cookie milk. With denser cakes like pound cake or Bundt cake, you could even drizzle your still-warm cake fresh out of the oven with a bit of cookie milk to soak into the top of the cake for a flavorful finishing touch and moist bite. This tip can also work to elevate store-bought boxed cake mixes (The Caker is our favorite brand, for the record). Just substitute cookie milk in for the water amount on the box directions, or use half water, half cookie milk for less richness.