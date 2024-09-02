15 Best Ice Cream Shops To Try In Washington, DC

Washington D.C.'s food scene has been steadily upping its game since its first Michelin stars were given in 2016. It's no surprise that, nowadays, every sub-category within the restaurant scene is leaving traditional concepts and flavors in the past. The ice cream shops in Washington D.C. are just as worth an add to your travel itinerary as the museums of the Smithsonian and the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin. The best part is that most of the shops listed below are often within walking distance of major attractions and Metro stops.

This list was created based on reviews across social media platforms and personal experience from my years as a D.C. resident. Each shop was judged based on if it had a sizable and creative menu, whether its venue was accessible and had options for seating, and if it was nearby D.C. hot spots. No matter if you're in town to see the sights, staying for a semester at Georgetown University, or have lived in D.C. for years, this list can be an asset to any ice cream lover.