15 Best Ice Cream Shops To Try In Washington, DC
Washington D.C.'s food scene has been steadily upping its game since its first Michelin stars were given in 2016. It's no surprise that, nowadays, every sub-category within the restaurant scene is leaving traditional concepts and flavors in the past. The ice cream shops in Washington D.C. are just as worth an add to your travel itinerary as the museums of the Smithsonian and the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin. The best part is that most of the shops listed below are often within walking distance of major attractions and Metro stops.
This list was created based on reviews across social media platforms and personal experience from my years as a D.C. resident. Each shop was judged based on if it had a sizable and creative menu, whether its venue was accessible and had options for seating, and if it was nearby D.C. hot spots. No matter if you're in town to see the sights, staying for a semester at Georgetown University, or have lived in D.C. for years, this list can be an asset to any ice cream lover.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
If you're an adventurous eater, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams might be your next go-to ice cream shop. Goat cheese with red cherries and signature flavor brambleberry crisp are just some of the ingenious flavors you'll find on its menu. Vegans will also rejoice in the whimsical dairy-free options such as caramel pecan sticky buns and hot toddy sorbet.
James Beard Award winner and owner Jeni Britton opened her first ice cream shop back in 2002 at the famous North Market in Columbus, Ohio. Today, Jeni's is B Corp-certified and has dozens of locations across the U.S., including two in Washington D.C. — one in the U Street neighborhood and one in Capitol Hill — and others in surrounding areas. Both D.C. locations are within a block of a Metro station and have indoor and limited outdoor seating. If you fall in love with your ice cream order, you can sign up for Jeni's Pint Club that ships four curated flavors a month and gives you first access to unreleased flavors.
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is another big-name brand that has shops all over the U.S. Despite its Dutch name, the menu doesn't reflect Dutch flavors; it's named after two of its three co-founders, brothers Ben and Pete Van Leeuwen. In addition to the classics, most menu flavors are still quite unconventional and have included flavors such as churros and fudge, buttermilk berry cornbread, and praline butter cake. It has also famously garnered lots of social media attention for its Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream.
Van Leeuwen's mission is to encourage more balance in our diets, inspiring people to not eliminate every so-called "bad" food and focus on the quality of the ingredients they consume instead. Its menu also caters to customers who live gluten-free, kosher, and vegan lifestyles. In D.C., Van Leeuwen currently has locations in Union Station, Logan Circle, Adams Morgan, Georgetown, and more. Check out Van Leeuwen's website for each location's store hours, nearest Metro stop, and accessible seating availability.
Tipsy Scoop
Tipsy Scoop opened its D.C. location in early 2024 and has already garnered a following for its liquor-infused flavors. Its menu is inspired by both classic and contemporary cocktail recipes to create options such as tequila Mexican "hot" chocolate and dark chocolate whiskey salted caramel.
This ice cream shop also caters to vegans and those with other dietary restrictions. All of its sorbets are gluten-free and vegan, all of its ice cream flavors are egg-free, and some are also nut-free. For anyone underage or who doesn't want to partake in alcohol, there are four non-alcoholic options available. However, Tipsy Scoop's ice cream flights and sundaes have become the most popular, as each lends to the unique experience of its aptly named Barlour; its sundaes are topped with even more sugary treats, including candy bars and donuts. Just prepare for a slightly elevated price for the amount of effort put into the experience you're choosing.
Tipsy Scoop is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Its location is walkable from the Chinatown Metro stop and the National Portrait Gallery, or you can park at the lot a few doors down from the shop entrance.
Kilwins
If you're looking for a nostalgic candy and ice cream experience, Kilwins is the best choice for you. Kilwins opened its first location in 1947 in Petoskey, Michigan and now has stores in 26 states, two of them in Washington D.C.: one at The Wharf and one next to Nationals Park. Kilwins has earned a reputation for quality handmade confections and classic ice cream flavors that have pleased customers for generations. Here, you can expect flavors such as fudge brownie and mint chocolate chip, which can be jazzed up with various toppings in a sundae or waffle cone. Or, you can enjoy an old-fashioned malt or milkshake. Besides ice cream, you can also treat yourself to candy apples, fudge, caramel corn, and other seasonal confections.
Check Kilwins' website for each location's hours. Seating is limited and outside only for both shops. Prepare to stand in a line as both locations are in heavy traffic spots and are likely to fill up in minutes on event days.
Ice Cream Jubilee
Ice Cream Jubilee's founding story is one that feels very on-brand for Washington D.C. Founder Victoria Lai moved to the nation's capital after getting offered her dream job at the Department of Homeland Security, but eventually, her side passion of making ice cream became her career. More than a decade after winning the People's Choice for Best Ice Cream at the DC Scoop competition, Lai now has multiple locations open across the D.M.V.
This ice cream shop's two locations in Washington D.C. are in Georgetown and in the Navy Yard. Georgetown's location offers proximity to Georgetown Waterfront Park and the popular tourist attraction "The Exorcist" steps. The Navy Yard's location sits you next to the Dancing Fountains, which is a popular stop for families in the summertime. Both locations offer flavors inspired by childhood treats and Lai's international travel, including marionberry, matcha green tea, and blueberry crisp. Parking is available near both spots, but the Navy Yard's has plentiful seating, whereas Georgetown's does not.
Milk Bar
Milk Bar is one of the most recognizable shops on this list, as its founder is James Beard Award-winning pastry chef and "MasterChef" judge Christina Tosi. Technically, Milk Bar is a dessert shop that serves ice cream; nevertheless, one of its star products is the Cereal Milk soft serve, and it's worth the visit if you're an ice cream aficionado. The only downside? If you're visiting with people with dietary restrictions, Milk Bar has zero vegan options.
Milk Bar's D.C. flagship location is a few blocks away from the Dupont Circle Metro stop, or you can park at a nearby lot or try your luck with street parking. You'll never worry about rushing at Milk Bar as there's plenty of space to sit and relax — indoors and outdoors — and its store hours are generous, daily from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Pitango Gelato & Coffee
Pitango Gelato & Coffee is a great example of a dessert shop that prioritizes those with dietary restrictions as much as any other crowd. If you're traveling with someone lactose-intolerant or vegan, they won't feel limited by Pitango's menu, as half of it is dairy-free sorbet. This shop proudly makes all of its gelato with no premade powders, mixes, concentrates, or previously frozen fruit; the dairy flavors are made using only organic milk from grass-fed cows, making this a great choice for those who prioritize how their food is sourced. Alongside its beloved gelato — popular flavors include the amarena, stracciatella, and cardamom — is its coffee bar, which features custom-made blends by Vigilante Coffee, a local D.C. roaster.
Pitango has three locations in D.C., in Penn Quarter, Adams Morgan, and at The Wharf. Hours range per venue but are all open relatively late to prioritize gelato and espresso service in the evening. Each location also has limited indoor and outdoor seating.
Malai
Malai is a must-visit for ice cream lovers, as it features a unique menu that showcases South Asian spices and Indian flavors. Its menu is inspired by founder Pooja Bavishi's childhood and includes a seasonal selection of eggless rotating flavors and soft serve. Dairy flavors have recently included saffron pistachio, sweet roti and ghee, and lemon cardamom, while the non-dairy flavors have included tamarind spice, royal cinnamon with black salt caramel, and spiced peanut crunch.
Locals already know that U Street is one of the best spots in the city for nightlife and late-night eats, and Malai is part of this robust scene. With its convenient location, parking lots are available, but it's encouraged to take the Metro. Indoor and outdoor seating are both available but limited as most food shops are small in this neighborhood. Malai makes a great addition to your itinerary if you're visiting the African American Civil War Museum, Ben's Chili Bowl, or The Howard Theatre.
Mount Desert Island Ice Cream
Founder Linda Parker takes satisfaction in offering artisanal recipes of elevated classics at her shop, Mount Desert Island Ice Cream. Customers will always taste natural, locally sourced, and environmentally friendly ingredients, and never artificial flavorings. MDI's small-batch flavors have included salt wildflower honey, London fog, Vietnamese coffee, and Maine sea salt caramel. There are also always multiple vegan flavors available, including options like sour cherry sorbet and vegan grasshopper pie.
Mount Desert Island Ice Cream is only a quick walk away from the Columbia Heights Metro, or there is street parking available. Considering it's in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, it's most convenient for locals in the area or for travelers getting around by car, as it's a five-minute drive from Adams Morgan. Stop in between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday or from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday to taste this President Barack Obama-approved ice cream.
Happy Ice Cream
If you're looking for a sweet treat after visiting the Dupont Circle farmer's market or beloved local bookstore Kramers, Happy Ice Cream is only a few minutes away on foot. Unlike a lot of the shops listed that have multiple locations or nationwide expansion, Happy Ice Cream is a much smaller operation that's operated out of an ice cream cart in front of Gemini, a wine bar and shop. Scoops are only served outside from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday; or, you can pick up to-go pints inside the shop.
For those who like to avoid decision fatigue and don't mind the lack of seating, Happy Ice Cream is a great option as it offers only four flavors in the cart at a time with the option of a cup or sourdough cone. Past flavors have included sesame and chocolate chip cookie, olive oil gelato and cocoa crumble, and vegan Manjari dark chocolate sorbet. Check Happy Ice Cream's Instagram Stories for daily flavor announcements and weather updates.
Everyday Sundae
Everyday Sundae has earned a stellar reputation for its family friendly location, staff, and dessert menu. This must please the founder Charles Foreman every day, as his mission was to create a diverse and welcoming space for the dynamic community in the Petworth neighborhood. Its location is only accessible by bus or car as it's not near a Metro line, so prepare your itinerary accordingly.
Everyday Sundae's menu features kid-friendly flavors like froot loops and orange creamsicle, a few adult-pleasing flavors such as bourbon truffle and cappuccino, as well as dairy-free flavors such as lemon sorbet. All ice cream can be served in a cup, cone, shake, or float, or on top of fresh waffles. Open only from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, quickly snag a spot in its limited indoor seating to grab yourself a sundae.
Captain Cookie & The Milk Man
When an ice cream sandwich made with freshly baked, scratch-made cookies is all you can think about, Captain Cookie & the Milk Man is going to be your next stop. Launched in 2012 by owner Kirk Francis, this ice cream shop started as a sole food truck and has since expanded into multiple locations. The three locations in D.C. are located in George Washington University, Cleveland Park, and Brookland, all within a 10-minute walk of a Metro stop. All of them have indoor dining and no outdoor seating, making it an ideal dessert spot during the colder months.
Here, you can order ice cream scoops of classic flavors — chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry — in sodas, floats, ice cream sandwiches, or cookies and milk. There are currently a few gluten-free options in every category, but there are no dairy-free ice cream options for vegans. Captain Cookie & The Milk Man is proud to work with many local food banks and other causes addressing hunger; you can feel thrilled knowing that your purchases go towards supporting a great cause.
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee
If you're looking for a dessert destination where you can take a moment to slow down and leisurely enjoy your treats, this is the place for you. Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee has the largest locations and indoor seating available on this list, as it isn't just a gelato or ice cream establishment; it's also a cafe with an espresso bar. Most of its locations are also close by to tourist attractions — on the National Mall, in Chinatown, and in Dupont Circle — making it easy for both visitors and locals on a work break to access its cafes.
The idea for opening Dolcezza came to owners Robb Duncan and Violeta Edelman after experiencing a gelato shop in Buenos Aires; they brought home their love of gelato with them to D.C. and opened their first shop four years later in 2004. Today, Dolcezza works with local farmers and producers to produce artisanal and scratch-made gelato, with flavors ranging from blueberry lavender to black and white cookie batter. The company also partners with local roasters Cafe Unido and Sey Coffee Roasters for its in-house coffee beans.
Cōneacopia
For the ice cream fan that craves the waffle cone more than the ice cream itself, this will be their new go-to ice cream shop. Cōneacopia offers vanilla soft serve and pairs it with the option of over 20 flavored waffle cones and toppings, including its Cone Dust. Locals are lining up for their favorite flavors, like Forestville vs. Iverson (snickerdoodle), Spice Girl (ginger snap), and Pink Panther (salted strawberry cotton candy). If your party has vegan or gluten-free diners, you'll be able to find options for them, too. It offers both vegan soft serve and vegan and gluten-free cones. It's important to note that Cōneacopia has the highest price tag for a single scoop on this list, as you're paying for the unique cone experience.
Located inside the Rendezvous, this Black-owned business is catty-corner from the 9:30 Club and a block away from the African American Civil War Museum, making it a great stop after an enduring arts experience. Similar to the other U Street ice cream shops, parking is available at nearby lots but the Metro is encouraged to access this neighborhood.
Here's the Scoop
Here's the Scoop may not be getting the foot traffic from the tourists visiting the Smithsonian, but it has surely made a name for itself as the place to get ice cream and other delectable desserts near Howard University. With stellar ratings online, it's hard to find anything less than a supportive review from its community and anyone who steps foot inside its shop. Founder Karin Sellers opened up shop in 2019 after wanting to create a family friendly dessert and ice cream shop since 2005. Today, it's a community staple and top supporter of other Black-owned businesses and organizations.
Its menu features dairy ice cream flavors such as salted caramel pretzel and cinnamon churro, as well as non-dairy flavors like baklava or guava and cheese from partners Taharka Brothers and Cajou Creamery. Besides ice cream, visitors can also enjoy splits, milkshakes, floats, smoothies, and savory Jamaican patties. Stop by between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday or until 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday to get your perfect scoop.
Methodology
As a former resident of Washington D.C. and longtime slow traveler of the U.S. and Canada, I have done much more than just visit all of the museums and the National Mall. I have also grabbed a jumbo slice during a night out in Adams Morgan, taken many strolls through Eastern Market, and grabbed after-work milkshakes in Capitol Hill.
All of these ice cream shops above have had critical acclaim from local press, as well as bring well-reviewed by both locals and travelers across social media platforms. I took into account the originality of the ice cream flavors, cleanliness of the shops, kindness of the staff, available seating, and likeability of the atmosphere. Whether you're in the area to see a show at the 9:30 Club, cheer on the Nationals, or support a cause on the Hill, Washington D.C. has an ice cream shop to suit your mood and satisfy your cravings.