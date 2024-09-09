The Simple Way To Swap Evaporated Milk With The Regular Variety

There's one straightforward difference between evaporated milk and the carton of two-percent milk that you pour into your cereal: Evaporated milk has been reduced over heat, while regular milk has not. That's why evaporated milk, sticky and thick, is such a perfect addition to countless baking recipes. It adds a velvety touch to the classic Mexican tres leches cake, creates a smooth filling for pumpkin pie, and works wonders for a creamy, slow-cooker soup.

While you can find canned, evaporated milk at most grocery stores, it's also possible to whip it up at home when you're short-handed. Simply pour fresh milk into a saucepan and simmer it over low heat until it reduces. The goal is to reduce the runny liquid by about 60%. In other words, start with a 60% larger quantity than you'll need for the final recipe and reduce the mixture until it reaches your desired measurement and thickness.